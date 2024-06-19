Watch: Boston Crowd Mistakes Black Fan With Beard for Jaylen Brown After Celtics’ Historic NBA Championship Win

The Boston crowd was having the time of their lives when they surprisingly came across a black Boston Celtics fan in a beard and wearing a green jersey. But things took a turn when they mistook him for Jaylen Brown. The fans did not miss a chance to groove to the loud music and louder chants as they kept shaking hands with the Brown look alike.

The Celtics got hold of the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and went on to clinch their 18th title. Other than Jaylen Brown getting cheers for winning the Finals MVP trophy, it was outside the arena where another Celtics supporter was getting the hype.

Boston crowd mistakes black-bearded fan for Jaylen Brown

The Boston streets were filled with the home team supporters outside the TD Garden. The moment suddenly changed into surprise when a bearded black man in a green jersey graced the streets while almost looking like the star player Jaylen Brown.

While some of the fans seemed to realize that it was a mere coincidence, the others thought otherwise. The Brown’s doppelganger got celebrity treatment when he was welcomed with claps and cheers and many rushed to him to shake hands believing him to be the star.

Celtics excelled in all departments to seal the title

The Boston Celtics' long journey to the NBA title was marked by adversity, heartbreak, and numerous near misses in the playoffs over the past seven seasons. However, they channeled all those experiences into strength and determination, which was evident in their exceptional performance in the finals.

Jaylen Brown, in particular, epitomized the Celtics' resilience and excellence, as he not only emerged as the Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals but also demonstrated his all-around abilities by scoring 21 points, grabbing eight rebounds, distributing six assists, and making two steals in Game 5 against the Mavericks.

Furthermore, the Celtics' dominance in crucial moments and essential statistics proved equally instrumental in their triumph in the finals. Their remarkable ability to close out the first and second quarters with decisive runs ultimately played a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the game against the Mavericks.

The Celtics outscored the Mavs 9-0 in the final 1:55 of the first quarter and ended the second quarter with a 19-7 run, including a half-court shot at the buzzer, extending their lead to 21 points.

Additionally, their strong hand in rebounding was on full display, with all five starters contributing significantly to their 51-35 rebounding advantage over the Mavericks.

