Watch: Bret Hart Goes Off on 'Stupid Idiot Imbeciles' in Viral NSFW Rant From Who Killed WCW Docuseries

Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and Goldberg are two of the greatest, but temperamental, wrestlers. The two have had issues with several wrestlers in their careers, and their own cold-blooded story is hidden from none.

Bret Hart has time and again made mention of the fact that Bill Goldberg deliberately tried to finish his career by giving him a scathing injury during a title match in 1999. On the other hand, Goldberg has been apologetic about the whole act, saying “it was just an accident”.

So, on Dwayne Johnson’s produced and recently released documentary, ‘Who Killed WCW’, Bret Hart once again speaks about, and this time he goes a step ahead, calling Goldberg an "idiot.”.



What does Bret Hart say?

Bret Hart goes about licking his old wounds from WCW, which ultimately led to his career-ending. He talks about the in-famous match at WCW in 1999 against Goldberg at Starcade, which gave Hart the blow of a lifetime.

In a viral clip doing the rounds on social media from the docuseries ‘Who Killed WCW’, Bret Hart and Goldberg are seen talking about the whole thing that happened in 1999. Hart once again minces no words and even goes on to refute Goldberg’s claim that it was just an “accident.”

Bret goes, “When I walked out in the ring with Bill Goldberg that night, I told him not to hurt me. If you are watching that match, Bill says, 'Watch that kick'. I don't understand what he is doing. He kicked me as hard as he could. You could see my neck. I was concussed,” Bret Hart says.

Goldberg calls the kick on Bret Hart an accident

Goldberg has for years contended that the sidekick to Bret Hart was an accident, and he has been remorseful over it. He said, “Goldberg, you should protect yourself when you know that the kick was coming. Nobody deserves that. It was a freaking accident, a complete accident.”

Bret Hart, however, is in no mood to buy Goldberg’s argument, and he never has. He has always called out Goldberg for deliberately finishing his career by that brutal kick in the face. In the documentary, Hart goes to call Goldberg an "idiot" for calling it an accident.

He says, "No Bill. That's not an accident. That's a career-ending injury, you idiot. It was one of the saddest moments in my life. I knew my career was over.”

Goldberg acknowledged the mistake he had made and said that he could only grieve over it and do nothing else. “I've never been as remorseful as I have been for years. but f*ck man, I can't do anything else,” he said.

Bret Hart fought the next night in WCW against Goldberg, retaining the title belt. But in October 2000, he had to drop the title and retire from professional wrestling because that injury had given him a concussion, meaning his career was dead. Bret still speaks about it, blaming Goldberg and the WCW legend only says it was just an accident.