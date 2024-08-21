Watch: Brian Flores Responds to Tua Tagovailoa Calling Him Terrible Person in Public Bashing Criticism

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brain Flores says he has changed as a coach and wishes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa well, one day after the Miami Dolphins quarterback called the former Dolphins coach a "terrible person."

After Tagovailoa's commentary about their time with the Dolphins aired the day before, Flores took a high-road approach to his regularly scheduled news conference Tuesday at Vikings headquarters, and he is now ready to move on from the sharp comments made toward him on Monday.

Brian Flores explained himself after Tua Tagovailoa’s allegations

Flores replied on Tuesday by dedicating around 17 minutes of a previously arranged press conference to Tagovailoa. Interestingly, Flores did not deny Tagovailoa's allegations; instead, he attempted to explain himself to the public. Flores says, "I'm genuinely happy for Tua's success, and I really wish him nothing but the best."

His voice, trembling at times, appeared to accept that some Miami players may not have received his coaching approach well and stated that he had strived to improve during the last three seasons.



Flores went on to say, "I believe that part of coaching is correcting, and I will always correct." I will always have a high standard. And I believe that I have done a lot of reflecting on the problem as well as communicating. I believe there are things I could do better, and I've matured in that regard. I've tried to implement what I could do better and what I've learned over the previous two to three years."

Advertisement

When asked explicitly about that criticism, Flores stated, "I'm human, so that affected me in a manner that I wouldn't say was good for me. At the same time, I need to use it and ask, 'Hey, how can I develop from that? How can I get better? That is exactly where I am from that viewpoint. Do I feel like that is me? No. How do I move on from that scenario and build a world in which no one says that about Brian Flores?’”

Flores feels that part of his pessimism at Miami arose from his desire to improve his players. And, despite finishing just 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins, Flores isn't apologizing for his efforts to improve things in Miami.

"But, in the long term, I've had a lot of great relationships during my 21 years in the business. Players, coaches, personnel, equipment, and culinary staff. I've had a lot of nice relationships overall. I intend to continue doing so, but I'm also seeking to improve and become more active."

Advertisement

It is unknown when Flores and Tagovailoa last spoke. Flores stated that he considered reaching out to Tagovailoa to help both of them move on from their time together in Miami. Although it was apparent during their time together, Flores did not trust Tagovailoa, repeatedly starting veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick over the kid, despite Tagovailoa's injuries.

Also Read: Watch: How Jason Kelce Keeps Eagles Spirit and Cowboys Hate Alive Even After Retirement

Brian Flores wants to move on with his present

Ultimately, Flores said he went into coaching to have the same influence on young people as the coaches he played for when he was a child in Pop Warner at Boston College. As Flores began speaking, Vikings safety Josh Metellus and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips flanked him, showing their support, which Flores said "meant a lot."

Flores' statements were made after Tagovailoa talked about how his former coach and current coach Mike McDaniels have different coaching philosophies in an appearance on "The Dan Le Batard Show." Following his Tuesday Q&A, Flores declared he was prepared to move on and concentrate on his present Vikings players.

Advertisement

For those wondering if this would ignite a rivalry between Flores' former club, the Dolphins, and the current team, the Vikings, it will not since they do not meet each other in the regular season, meaning they would have to both reach the Super Bowl for that to happen.

Flores, who coached the Dolphins for three years and went 24-25, was dismissed in January 2022, despite an 8-1 finish in 2021. Shortly after being sacked, he filed a discrimination complaint against the NFL, claiming racial hiring practices. The matter remains pending in the court system after approximately 2½ years.



After one season as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Flores was appointed to lead Minnesota's defense, where he had an immediate effect. Flores ascended through the ranks of the New England Patriots under hard-working, no-nonsense head coach Bill Belichick, eventually leaving for Miami following the team's most recent Super Bowl title in 2018.