Watch: Brittney Griner Had Blunt Reaction to Fan Sign Claiming Team USA ‘Need Caitlin Clark’ to Beat Japan

The Team USA women's basketball team kicked off their journey to bring home the gold medal from Paris with an electrifying performance on July 29. Their game against Japan was already eagerly anticipated, but an unexpected moment added even more drama to the court.

Before the team's dominant victory, a Japanese fan managed to catch the attention of several Team USA players with a provocative sign.

The sign, suggesting that Team USA needed rookie sensation Caitlin Clark to win, sparked a memorable reaction from Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner, who exclaimed, "Oh, wow!"

This candid moment set the stage for a game that showcased the impressive talents of Team USA, proving they didn’t need any additional firepower to secure a commanding win over Japan.

The sign that caught everyone's attention

As the game was about to begin, a Japanese fan in the stands held up a sign that read, "You need Caitlin Clark to beat us." The fan, wearing a unique basketball jersey that was half Brooklyn Nets and half Los Angeles Lakers, clearly aimed to provoke a reaction from Team USA.

The sign seemed to reference the ongoing debate about Caitlin Clark, a highly touted WNBA rookie, not being on the team.

The players' reactions were quick and noticeable. Las Vegas Aces star A’Ja Wilson was the first to spot the sign and immediately pointed it out to her teammate, Brittney Griner. Griner's unfiltered response, "Oh, wow!" was caught on video and quickly spread across social media, highlighting the unexpected and unscripted nature of the moment. Despite the attempt to distract them, Team USA remained focused and ready to take on Japan.

Advertisement

Dominant performance on the court

When the game started, Team USA showed their strength, leaving no doubt about their ability to dominate without any additional players.

The final score of 102-76 in favor of Team USA proved their skill and preparation. Leading the charge was A’Ja Wilson, who delivered an outstanding performance with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks. Her leadership on the court was key to their victory.

Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty also made a significant contribution, scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Brittney Griner, along with Kelsey Plum of the Aces and Sabrina Ionescu of the Mercury, each added 11 points, ensuring a well-rounded offensive effort. Chelsea Gray, another Aces player, was crucial in her playmaking role, dishing out 13 assists that kept the offense fluid and effective.

READ MORE: What Happened to Suni Lee? Gymnastics Star Emotional Video Resurfaces Ahead of All Around Paris Olympics Final

Advertisement

The game was a clear statement from Team USA, showing they had all the necessary talent and teamwork to reach their goals. Their ability to brush off distractions and perform at such a high level highlighted their professionalism and focus on the ultimate prize: the gold medal.

Looking ahead for Paris Olympics

With the victory over Japan, Team USA now turns their attention to their next opponent, Belgium. Scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on August 1, this game promises to be another exciting chapter in their journey to the gold.

The team's performance against Japan has already set high expectations, & fans are eager to see if they can keep up their momentum.

The incident with the fan's sign added an interesting subplot to Team USA's campaign, highlighting the pressures and public scrutiny that elite athletes often face.

However, the team's response, a mix of humor, focus, & outstanding performance, demonstrates their resilience and determination.

Advertisement

As they move forward in the competition, the players will undoubtedly continue to draw strength from each other and their shared goal of Olympic success.