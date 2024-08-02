WATCH: Bronny James Links Up With Father LeBron for Amazing Dunk Play in Latest NBA 2K25 Trailer

The latest NBA 2K25 Gameplay trailer unveils in-game footage of Lakers’ rising star, Bronny James, for the first time. Approximately one minute and 22 seconds into the trailer, Bronny lobs the ball to his father, LeBron, who flawlessly delivers a slam dunk. Shortly after, we are treated to a glimpse of Bronny’s player model in-game as he shares a celebratory moment with his dad.

This captivating detail carries significant weight, as it reflects one of the biggest storylines in the current NBA landscape. Despite being a 2nd round draft pick, all eyes are fixed on Bronny, as he seeks to emulate his father's illustrious career and elevate the Lakers to new heights.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James as the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Having completed a year at USC with the Trojans, where he competed in 25 games and started six, he now has the opportunity to play alongside his father, LeBron, marking the formation of the first active father-son duo in NBA history.

During the Summer League, Bronny faced a challenging start , but he surged in his last two performances. As he transitions to the Regular Season, where he will encounter tougher opponents, there is optimism surrounding his potential for growth and development. Under the guidance of his father, an indomitable force in basketball history, the 19-year-old may well make a significant impact.

Additionally, fans can anticipate Ronnie 2K's revelation of Bronny’s 2K rating, which promises to be an intriguing moment. While other rookies from this year’s draft have already received their 2K25 ratings, the anticipation for Bronny's reaction to his own remains high.

Bronny's appearance in the trailer has sparked a lot of buzz. According to them, there is a lot of curiosity and anticipation surrounding Bronny James' NBA 2K25 rating as he moves from a contentious college career to the NBA spotlight with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Considering Bronny's potential and the buzz surrounding his journey to the NBA, a fair prediction for his NBA 2K25 rating would likely fall around 76 or 77.

With these new updates, fans are eagerly looking forward to jumping into MyNBA and teaming up with LeBron and his son. The NBA 2K25’s Gameplay reveal introduces a fresh dribble engine, as well as various enhancements in offense, defense, and AI.

For those seeking more NBA 2K content, there's an opportunity to redeem the latest 2K24 locker codes. Moreover, ample time remains to earn rewards in Season 8 for enthusiasts striving to complete specific MyTEAM Collections. The countdown to the launch of NBA 2K25 in September is underway, and we eagerly anticipate further updates.

