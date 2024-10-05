Watch: Bronny James’ Viral Chasedown Block Is Taking Over the Internet

The stage was set for Bronny James to make his debut against NBA competition in the Los Angeles Lakers' first preseason game of the 2024-25 season. As the son of the legendary LeBron James, the young player garnered immense attention and anticipation from fans and critics alike.

Despite a challenging start to his performance on the court, Bronny managed to showcase a glimpse of his potential during a critical defensive play that echoed his father’s iconic chasedown blocks.

In a critical moment during the match against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Bronny James exhibited a flash of brilliance reminiscent of his father’s defensive prowess. As Nickeil Alexander-Walker headed towards the basket for what appeared to be an easy layup, Bronny swiftly closed the gap and executed a remarkable chasedown block, stunning the audience with his athleticism and timing.

The crowd erupted with excitement as the young prodigy displayed shades of his father's trademark defensive skill set, hinting at the promising future that lies ahead for the budding player.

However, in his preseason debut for the Lakers, rookie Bronny showcased impressive defensive skills by tallying three blocks against the Minnesota Timberwolves, narrowly missing the record set by Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, who had four blocks in his own debut back in 2003.

Despite falling slightly short of Wade's mark, James received praise from Lakers coach JJ Redick for his progress and standout performances leading up to the game. Redick highlighted James' unique defensive abilities at his size and expressed optimism about his potential to become a disruptive force on that end of the court.

As the son of basketball icon LeBron James, Bronny James carries a notable basketball pedigree, having been drafted with the No. 55 pick after a year at USC. While comparisons to Wade, a three-time NBA champion and Heat legend, may be premature, the Lakers coaching staff is optimistic about James' development and the positive impact he can have on the team.

Redick emphasized James' coachability, positive demeanor, and energy, noting the potential for him to grow into a well-rounded player under the Lakers' player development program. With a strong start to his Lakers career, James appears poised to make his mark in the NBA and carve out his own path in the league, drawing attention for his defensive prowess and promising potential on the court.