Watch: Caitlin Clark Goes VIRAL for Adorable Reaction to Meeting Simone Biles After Fever’s Win Over Sun

Caitlin Clark recently helped team Indiana Fever clinch another victory while winning her fans' hearts. However, what truly captivated the attention of sports enthusiasts was when she went viral after meeting none other than the most decorated gymnast, Simone Biles.

On Wednesday night, the 11-time Olympic medalist attended Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun’s intense matchup, in which the former triumphed over the latter. Shortly after the tournament concluded, the 27-year-old gymnast went into the locker room to congratulate the team.

When Clark saw Biles, she went into fan mode and hugged her. The Fever rookie’s wholesome reaction stole the show and was also liked by her fans. Later, Biles took pictures with each member of the franchise.

The Indiana Fever took to X to share the video clip of them and wrote, “the squad was ecstatic to meet Simone Biles and Gabby Thomas after our win at @GainbridgeFH. the reactions”

It should be noted that along with Biles, the U.S. sprinter Gabby Thomas, a three-time gold medalist from the Paris Games, was also in attendance at the game.

Additionally, Biles also took to her X handle and reshared the post with an emphatic note about attending the WNBA game. She wrote, “EVERYONE WATCHES WOMENS SPORTS. so happy to be able to go support! my first of many WNBA games.”

In her recent game, Clark contributed 19 points, five rebounds, and five assists as the Fever won over the Sun by 84-80. Moreover, she even broke another record during her rookie season. She set a rookie record for 3-pointers, passing Rhyne Howard's 85 in 2022.

The 22-year-old’s 86th three-pointer came in her 31st game, surpassing Howard's record of 85 three-pointers in 34 games. She will now be back in action on Friday night as the Fever faces the Chicago Sky.

Meanwhile, Simone Biles recently participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics and along with her team secured some of the best accomplishments. This includes winning three gold medals at the Women's Artistic Individual All-Around, Women's Artistic Team All-Around, and Women's Vault·Artistic gymnastics event.

Moreover, she even secured a silver medal in the Floor exercise. All these medals rounded off her Olympic wins to 11 medals tally. She is now expected to focus on a new project, the Gold Over America Tour which is scheduled to kick off on September 17 in Oceanside, California.

