Watch: Caitlin Clark Laughs Out Loud After Lexie Hull’s Unintentional ‘Grabbing Balls’ Remark at Press Conference

The Indiana Fever pushed closer to a playoff spot by defeating the Connecticut Sun 84-80 on Wednesday. The victory allowed the Fever to hold onto the 7th seed, improving their record to just one game below .500 (15-16). Shooting guard Lexie Hull stole the spotlight from rookie sensation Caitlin Clark by becoming the first player since Tamika Catchings to record 17 points, eight rebounds, and 4/6 shooting from three-point range.

During the post-game press conference after the Fever's victory over the Sun, Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, and Kelsey Mitchell answered questions from the media. While responding to one of the questions, Hull said she aimed to "get my hands on as many balls as I could," which made both Clark and Mitchell burst into laughter.

Moments like these remind us of Clark's playful nature, as seen in the lighthearted exchange following Indiana's hard-fought win over Connecticut on Wednesday night.

Caitlin Clark opened the Indiana Fever’s victory over the Connecticut Sun by sinking her first 3-pointer in the first quarter, breaking yet another record in the process. Clark surpassed the previous record for the most made 3-pointers by a rookie in WNBA history, a mark set by the Atlanta Dream’s Rhyne Howard. Clark shot 3-of-12 from beyond the arc, finishing the game with 19 points, five rebounds, and five assists, helping Indiana secure their 15th win of the season.

According to ESPN, Clark is the first WNBA player to record at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists in six consecutive games. This was also her 10th straight game with at least 15 points and five rebounds, placing her alongside Diana Taurasi in the elite group of players who have achieved this feat.

Clark reflected on the game, saying, "I think it just speaks to the way we play offense—fast and up-tempo. I believe I can shoot it a little bit better."

The Fever’s win over the Sun was particularly noteworthy as Connecticut is one of only three WNBA teams with over 20 wins (as of August 29). The victory improved Indiana’s record to 15-16, leaving them just one game shy of a .500 record as the WNBA season nears its end. Currently, the Fever sit in 7th place in the WNBA standings, which would qualify them for the playoffs.

During the game, Clark continued solidifying her status as the likely Rookie of the Year by posting 19 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds. She also made history by setting the WNBA record for most three-pointers made by a rookie in a season (86), surpassing the previous record set by Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream in 2022.

