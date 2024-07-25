WATCH: Cal Quantrill Roasts Reese McGuire With Savage ‘J--ked Off in Parking Lot’ Line Sparking Brawl Between Them

The Colorado Rockies faced the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, July 24. Besides the result, a moment during the game became a topic of discussion on the internet. Canadian pitcher Cal Quantrill trolled ex-Blue Jay Reese McGuire over his notorious arrest during 2020 spring training.

The Rockies are at the bottom of the table in National League West with a 38-65 record. They went head to head against the Red Sox, who are third in the American League East with a 54-47 record. The Rockies registered a comfortable 7-20 victory over the Red Sox. A one-sided victory didn’t mean the game was not entertaining. It might go down as one of the most savage roasts in MLB history.

Cal Quantrill’s hilarious comment on Reese McGuire

In the game between the Rockies and Red Sox, Quantrill made it his mission to talk down McGuire. During the fourth innings of their clash at Coors Field in Denver, Quantrill and McGuire exchanged some words. The Canadian Pitcher didn’t hold back.

“Go j**k off in the f*****g parking lot,” Quantrill called out McGuire over his infamous arrest in 2020. Their teammates separated them before the matter could escalate any further.

Fans had humorous reactions to the incident. They flocked to the comments section with their sarcastic opinion.

“Kyle Time. No coming back from this,” one user commented. “If you got this nobody calling you out, you're cooked,” another added. “Jacking it in a parking lot is not something a civilized society should tolerate. But guys this is Florida, leave him be,” a fan joked. An X user was furious over the incident. He said he would’ve had to restrain himself from taking a bat to Quantrill’s head.

Reese McGuire’s infamous arrest

McGuire was taken under custody in the first week of February 2020. The Toronto Blue Jays’ catcher was caught in a sexually embarrassing situation. A witness saw McGuire j**king off in a white Mercedes SUV in the parking lot of a Florida Dollar Tree.

Daily Mail reported that a female saw McGuire with his pants fully down and stroking his p***s. She called the police after exiting her vehicle. “The vehicle had perfectly clear tint and was occupied by a tall white male subject,” the report read.

The witness said as she approached the vehicle, she could clearly observe the male subject was n***d from the waist down. Quantrill referred to this incident while roasting McGuire during the MLB game on Wednesday.

