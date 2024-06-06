WATCH: Caleb Williams Channels Patrick Mahomes in Stunning Bears Minicamp Display

The Chicago Bears are the only NFL team that has never had a quarterback pass for 4,000 yards in a single season. This year, the Bears have drafted rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in hopes of ending their nearly 100-year struggle to find a good quarterback.

The Bears' last great quarterback emerged around the start of World War II. This underscores how important Williams is for the team's future. Williams' impressive performance during his Heisman-winning college career at USC has drawn comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Williams shows what he could bring to the Bears in minicamp

This season, the Bears will try to put everything into making their dominance felt in the league. Inducting Williams is part of that strategy.

In his 37 career games for Oklahoma and USC, he completed 66.9% of his throws for 10,082 yards and scored 93 touchdowns. His impressive performance led to his entry into the NFL.

In the minicamp organized by the Bears, the team got a first look at Williams. It only took him one practice to show the Bears what he is capable of.

Williams excels at extending plays and making off-balance throws. His improvisational ability and off-script playmaking are why he is compared to one of the best QBs, Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce discussed the similarities between Williams and Mahomes on his New Heights podcast.

He said, “He has that game changer mentality where at any moment he can kill you with your arm, and he can do some things with his legs and run the ball - a lot of QBs can’t, that throw it that well.”

Bears' hope of finding their best QB

Although Williams is just starting his NFL career, the Bears and their supporters are expecting him to finally end their long struggle to find a reliable QB. With Williams on board, the Bears have an opportunity to build an entirely new team around him.

Williams is from the post-Patrick Mahomes quarterback generation and has witnessed Patrick breaking the rules of the game and rewriting them. Patrick is a two-time MVP and played a crucial role in the Chiefs winning three Super Bowl championships.

Any team would dream of having a quarterback like him. It will be interesting to see whether Williams can change the Bears' fortune.

