Watch: Caleb Williams Massive USD 25.5 Million Signing Bonus Leaves Bears Teammate Tyson Bagent Experiencing Seizures

HBO's Hard Knocks series is getting the best of the American football circuit during the NFL's summer. The most recent video features Caleb Williams, the top choice in the 2024 NFL Draft, who signed his rookie deal with the Bears last month, and his teammates' emotions are worth seeing.

Caleb Williams was ecstatic on the newest episode of Hard Knocks when he announced his signing bonus with the Chicago Bears. And his teammates' reactions were eye-catching, especially backup quarterback Tyson Bagent, who appeared to be experiencing seizures.

Caleb Williams announced his signing bonus with his Chicago Bears colleagues, as shown in the trailer for the Hard Knock episode. Some teammates clapped and gave him accolades, while others appeared astonished. The emotions were only fitting because that number is what some players earn during their careers.

Caleb stood up as his contract was announced, as depicted in the program. The audio begins: "Caleb Williams attended USC and Oklahoma." The horns are still down. Fight on; my signing bonus is $25.5 million." Caleb was spotted acknowledging everyone's thanks.



The entire room was abuzz with the discovery, but one person felt the full power of the news. Tyson Bagent, Williams' backup quarterback, looked to have convulsions after hearing the big number. It makes sense considering the second-year receiver will make $923,333 in 2024, a long cry from Williams' compensation.

Caleb Williams finally put an end to all the rookie deal questions last month when the Chicago Bears signed him and Rome Odzune, with options for 2028 on both players in the league. Caleb Williams, the first overall pick, and Rome Odunze, the ninth pick, have agreed to four-year contracts with the Chicago Bears, locking in their top two rookies and averting any uncertainty with their highly valued quarterback and receiver throughout training camp.

Advertisement

Also Read: Chris Harrison Gives His Honest Opinion on the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Relationship

Rome Odunze agreed to a four-year, $22.7 million contract that includes a $13.3 million signing bonus. While Williams' $39.5 million, fully guaranteed contract is hefty, it may appear to be a bargain depending on how his rookie season unfolds. Williams has a rich roster that includes wide-outs Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, and youngster Rome Odunze, so he's poised to thrive right away.

Williams is the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and is widely regarded as a generational talent. Williams has 93 touchdown throws and 14 interceptions in three seasons at Oklahoma and Southern California. He followed coach Lincoln Riley from Norman to Los Angeles, where he threw 72 touchdown passes and only 10 interceptions in two seasons with the Trojans.

Odunze played four seasons for the Huskies and was named an All-American last year after setting a school record with 1,640 yards. Washington advanced to the national title game but lost to Michigan. Odunze has had 3,272 receiving yards and 24 touchdown catches throughout his college career.

Advertisement

All eyes will be on Williams as the NFL season draws near, as he gets ready to show off his abilities and adjust to the responsibilities of playing professional football. However, Chicago still has roughly a month until Williams shows up for his first NFL game, so he'll seek to get his bearings in the preseason.