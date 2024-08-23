Watch: Caleb Williams Wins Hearts by Sharing Wholesome Moment With Young Fan in Viral Video

Despite being the Bears' first overall choice in the NFL 2024 draft, Caleb Williams managed to steal the spotlight with a lovely gesture during Thursday night's preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears.

Williams was observed wandering on the field near the bleachers. He looked up and seemed to notice a fan gesturing toward him. The fan, who was wearing Williams' No. 18 jersey, was clearly overjoyed to see the rookie quarterback.

Williams leaned over the railing to hug one of his supporters. The young admirer was overjoyed, covering her face with her hands in surprise. This simple gesture will likely make the young fan a lifelong supporter. Williams deserves full credit for going above and beyond, as the girl's eyes clearly show how much it meant to her.

The end result was rather wholesome, as the young fan had to bury her face in her hands and smile from ear to ear. That was a memorable moment for Caleb's admirer, and her family appeared thrilled to have seen the famous quarterback before the game.

The Chicago Bears' official Twitter account shared this clean video, and the whole social media community was pleased by this rookie's gesture. Fans immediately started sharing the video on X and praising Williams' kindness in the comments.

One fan said, "He is so goddam cool."

A fan club page for Rookie also commented on the post, saying, "Caleb Williams is an awesome human being."

One of the fans became emotional after seeing this beautiful sight on TV, saying, "I'd cry if I had to watch the Bears every week too."

One user further stated that Caleb Williams made that little girl's entire year simply by hugging her, as seen by the girl's reaction.

Caleb Williams was the focus of attention before he was drafted into the league, and he has remained so since. He is recognized for his charming demeanor, excellent work ethic, infatuation with NFL star Tom Brady, and distinct fashion sense. He recently mentioned that he will continue to carry nail paint throughout the season.



In Thursday's preseason finale at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Bears upset the reigning champions 34-21. Both teams rested their starters, with the Chiefs also resting some of their second-string players. This indicates that Williams did not play in Thursday's game. Although he played admirably in the preseason, the emphasis is now on keeping him healthy for Week 1.

Williams ended his rookie preseason with 43 snaps in two games, which was lower than the Bears' original target range of 45–55 snaps. Williams' final preseason stats include 10 of 20 passing for 170 yards, two carries for 20 yards, and a seven-yard touchdown run on a scramble play. The Bears' regular season will begin against the Titans on September 8th, and Williams is likely to play as a starting quarterback.