Watch: Cam Newton and Mac Jones Take Hilarious Jabs at Bill Belichick and His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend

Cam Newton and Mac Jones attended the ESPYs on Thursday, July 11. The duo joked about their former head coach's relationship with a 24-year-old. They couldn’t help but laugh about Belichick’s relationship with his young girlfriend.

Belichick has grabbed headlines with his relationship with a former cheerleader, Jordan Hudson. She is about 50 years younger than the 6x Super Bowl-winning coach. The pair met on a flight in 2021 and stayed in touch. The conversations took a romantic turn, and the couple’s relationship became public on June 14.

Cam Newton and Mac Jones troll Bill Belichick

Newton was in conversation with his former teammate Jones at the ESPYs 2024. He asks Jones if he approves his former coach’s dating choice. Mac asks him to answer first. Newton responds that he doesn’t approve of the relationship. He kept laughing hysterically throughout the conversation.

Newton was surprised to see what Belichick was doing at 72. Newton and Jones were Belichick’s starting quarterbacks after Tom Brady’s departure. Cam Newton was re-signed by the Patriots in 2021. However, the NFL star was released by the franchise after Jones joined the franchise.

Jones couldn’t give a satisfactory performance for the Patriots. After three inconsistent years, Bailey Zappe took over his role. He was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in March for a sixth-round draft pick.

Bill Belichick’s relationship with Jordan Hudson

Hudson is a former competitive cheerleader. She is now an entrepreneur and philosopher. The 24-year-old is the executive director of the exclusive Trouble Club Enterprises. Besides supporting his personal life, Hudson also helps Bill with his business ventures.

Jordan was a student-athlete when she first interacted with Belichick. They shared a friendly bond until Bill parted ways with his wife, Linda Holiday, in 2022. Belichick and Hudson started spending more time together after the former’s breakup.

The couple kept their relationship private. They avoided making public appearances together. She showed up for Belichick’s games in the 2022 and 2023 NFL seasons. But they weren’t spotted with each other at the Gilette stadium.

Bill and Jordan decided to make their relationship public after from the head coach position. He cheered for his young girlfriend at a cheerleading competition. They sneaked out on a work trip to Croatia. They appeared at Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony to announce their relationship to the world.

