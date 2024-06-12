WATCH: Cameras Catch Judgment Day Member Filching Liv Morgan’s Hotel Room Key Meant for Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan has transformed into a quintessential femme fatale ever since she claimed the Women’s World Championship. And although Dominik Mysterio is doing a good job of not succumbing to her allure, the man is fighting hard to resist her tempting advances. After all, Dirty Dom is just a man who is battling demons to stay loyal to “Mami” Rhea Ripley.

On the latest edition of Raw, things took an interesting turn as Liv Morgan presented Dom Dom with her hotel room key. Surprisingly, the key went missing from Judgment Day’s table, and it was not Dominik Mysterio who took it.

Judgment Day member gets caught stealing Liv Morgan’s hotel room key

During a backstage segment on Raw, Liv Morgan got close to Dominik Mysterio and tried to talk him out of his relationship with Rhea Ripley. In addition, she left her hotel room key with Dom, leaving him in a quandary. Well, Dominik Mysterio did not accept the offer, as the key was left lying on Judgment Day’s table.

Interestingly, when Judgment Day huddled for a pep talk, Finn Balor was caught on cameras swiping the keys from the table. This has raised speculation in the WWE Universe on whether Balor is in cahoots with Liv Morgan. Furthermore, the duo was mysteriously spotted in the same car a few weeks ago. For all we know, the duo may be covertly working together against Rhea Ripley’s Judgment Day.

Speaking of which, Rhea Ripley remains on the sidelines after her shoulder injury. Judging by the way things are going, there is going to be hell to pay for Dominik Mysterio after Mami makes her much-awaited return.

Finn just took Liv’s hotel room key 👀👀👀#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/3Rzv2cQWff — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 11, 2024

Dominik Mysterio got trapped in a compromising position with Liv Morgan on Raw

The Judgment was pitted against the team of Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, and Dragon Lee on Raw 06/10 in a 6-man tag match. At one point in the match, Liv Morgan got involved and was nudged off the ring apron. By happenstance, Dom was present outside the ring to catch her. The next moment, Liv Morgan was seen on top of Dom in a rather provocative position.

The WWE Universe watched with raised eyebrows as Dominik Mysterio lay down defenseless. With each passing week, Liv Morgan continues to find creative ways to entice Mysterio. It will be interesting to see what happens next week on Raw.