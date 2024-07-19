WATCH: Cameron Brink Appears Doped Out in Hilarious and Adorable Post-ACL Surgery Video

The rookie for the Los Angeles Sparks, Cameron Brink, recently had ACL surgery, and she has been updating her fans on her recovery. The 22-year-old basketball player posted a humorous and lighthearted video of herself in the hospital, still experiencing the effects of the anesthesia, on Instagram.

In the video, Brink is seen lying in bed wearing her hospital gown, surrounded by her parents, Greg and Michelle, and boyfriend Ben Felter. Brink, clearly still high on the sedative, said several endearing and humorous things. "I've been sleeping. I've just been chilling. I woke up and I'm so chill, I'm chilling," Brink said with a carefree smile. As she continued to sip cranberry orange juice, she described her strange post-surgery state: "I'm chilling and I'm in another dimension." "I'm simply relaxing here, and you could sit me here all day," she remarked.

Upon her mother's question about what TV show she was excited to watch later, Brink paused to consider before responding, "Love Island," a reference to the reality dating show on Peacock. She was told off-camera that she "crushed it" during the process, which led to more laughter.

Brink said incoherently, "My eyes feel like they're going this way and that way," still stoned from the medication. Brink thanked her family, friends, and Instagram followers for their support in the caption of the picture. "Recovering on the road, thank you for all of your warm words, I'm feeling incredibly motivated, supported, and prepared to take baby steps every day," she said, tagging "#delayednotdenied."

Cameron Brink's hilarious post-surgery antics can be seen in the video. Brink is incredibly inspirational for her ability to find comedy in a difficult situation, both in her easy going manner and her insightful commentary.

Fans have connected with her honest and entertaining moments, which also highlight her upbeat attitude throughout her recuperation.



Determined to return stronger

The #2 pick in this year's WNBA draft, Brink was enjoying a fantastic rookie season until she tore her ACL in a game against the Connecticut Sun in June. Her injury will keep her out of action for the rest of the season, eliminating any chance she had of competing for the USA 3x3 women's basketball team.

Soon after the tragedy, Brink posted a touching letter on Instagram, reflecting on her injury. "This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger," she stated in her letter. "It is not basketball that defines me, but it is something I love, and I will work daily to return to it. I will not be deterred and I will continue to love this life.It's just see you later, basketball; it's not goodbye. I'm constantly very appreciative of your prayers and thoughts. #delayednotdenied 💜💛”

Brink is optimistic and determined to fully recover despite the setback. Many have been impressed by her wit and tenacity, and her return to the court will surely be interesting to follow. Brink continues to exhibit the same courage and spirit that have characterized her basketball career, and it is clear that she is committed to her recovery.



She is taking each day as it comes and taking baby steps toward her comeback with the help of her family, friends, and supporters. She will undoubtedly overcome this obstacle and come back to the court stronger than before because of her upbeat outlook and relentless drive.



