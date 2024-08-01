Watch: Canadian Triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk Throws Up 10 Times After Swimming in Seine River at Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics encountered an unexpected complication during the men’s triathlon event. The Canadian athlete Tyler Mislawchuk experienced a severe bout of nausea right after swimming in the Seine River.

Mislawchuk crossed the finish line in ninth place with a time of 1:44:25. He was visibly distressed and began vomiting shortly after completing the race. He later reported that he had vomited ten times in total. This raises concerns about the cleanliness of the river used for the swimming portion of the triathlon.

The triathlon also included cycling and a 10-kilometer run. It took place on Wednesday after being postponed from its original schedule on Tuesday due to water quality issues. The event proceeded with officials deeming the water quality acceptable.

However, the earlier concerns about high levels of E. coli and other bacteria had prompted significant scrutiny. Mislawchuk's reaction to the swim was captured as he completed his race, adding to the growing debate about the Seine's suitability for Olympic events.

Despite his discomfort, Mislawchuk's performance was notable. His post-race condition highlighted the potential risks athletes faced due to the river’s water quality.

In the triathlon, British athlete Alex Yee won the gold medal with a time of 1:43:33. It was followed closely by New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde, who took silver with a time of 1:43:39. France’s Léo Bergere secured the bronze with a time of 1:43:43.

The race included a challenging swim in the Seine, a focal point of concern leading up to the games.

Efforts to improve the Seine’s water quality for the Olympics were extensive and reportedly cost $1.5 billion. To demonstrate the improvements, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, along with Tony Estanguet, the head of the Paris Olympics, and Marc Guillaume, the top government official for the Paris region, publicly swam in the Seine.

This was intended to reassure the public and prove that the river was suitable for Olympic events. Estanguet described the water quality as satisfactory. They are calling the successful demonstration a “very important milestone” for the games.

Despite these efforts, the controversy surrounding the Seine’s water quality persisted. The incident with Mislawchuk, along with other reports of water pollution, has fueled ongoing discussions about the safety and appropriateness of the river for competitive swimming.

The situation underscores the challenges faced in preparing for major international events. It also highlights the importance of maintaining high standards for athlete safety and environmental health.

