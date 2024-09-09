Watch: Carrie Underwood Opens 2024 Season of SNF With Unique Rendition of Theme Song After Almost Turning Gig Down

After performing for 11 straight seasons, Carrie Underwood has once again kicked off the 2024 season of Sunday Night Football on NBC. She started the show with a revamped opening that puts new emphasis on the chorus of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” NFL’s SNF theme song built around Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”

Underwood went through the highly-produced opening segment, singing along to the lyrics about specific teams going into battle. In the first SNF game of the 2024-2025 season, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Detroit Lions at Detroit’s Ford Field.

The singer filmed this season’s opening theme at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, where she’s currently performing her Reflection residency. “It was so much fun to welcome the Sunday Night Football team back to the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. Shooting the new show open is always something I look forward to, and [creative director Tripp Dixon] and the whole creative team brought it yet again!” the singer said in a statement.

The former American Idol singer has been the face of Sunday Night Football since 2013. But the fans would be surprised to know that she had rejected the offer at first. When SNF started in 2006, Pink was the first singer to start, but she stayed for only one season. After Pink, Faith Hill was brought in, and she stayed for the next few years. But before Hill was brought, Carrie Underwood was approached but wasn’t enthusiastic about the opportunity.

Fred Gaudelli, the executive producer of NBC’s NFL coverage, initially wanted Carrie for the role. However, the singer had just won American Idol, and she had too much on her plate. Gaudelli said that when they reached out to her, she didn’t show any interest.

When Faith decided to step down, Gaudelli said that they approached Carrie again, and this time, highlighting the show’s importance and huge weekly audience. This time, Underwood decided to say yes, and this marked her journey with the show for the next 12 years.

On going after Underwood, Gaudelli later told Country Bell that when choosing this person to open up the show each time, “you want someone popular.” He said that one looks for a person who is confident enough to do anything.

He stated that they needed a major star to open the weekly show, someone who would be looked upon by the people, and Carrie Underwood was the perfect choice.