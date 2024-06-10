Before the Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic was signing autographs and taking pictures with fans at TD Garden. And, that's when an emotional Celtics fan got up close with Doncic and asked for a selfie. Doncic agreed like a good sport.

The Celtics superfan made sure to thank Doncic before taking the picture. However not without leaving him with a parting shot of "It's still Celtics in four though. Apparently, the fan referenced that the Boston Celtics would win the series in just four games.

The fan again added, "You know it's Celtics in four, right?"

The playful taunt was met with no reaction from Doncic. He either didn't catch it or let it slide, or just shrugged. Doncic just acted normal.

Doncic ended up having a huge follow-up performance to his first primetime appearance with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in Game 2. Well, so much for that whole predicted "0 points" thing.

When is the Game 3 of Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics?

The Game 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics will happen on June 12 at 8:30 PM ET at the American Airlines Center. Fans who will not be able to attend the Game 2 in person can tune into ABC.

In Game 2, the Celtics won against the Mavericks. Currently, Boston has a 2-0 lead in the series. Well, the Dallas Mavericks need to win in four games out of seven to lift the NBA Championship.

Since the Boston Celtics have a better record when it comes to the regular season, they have a home-court advantage. In Game 2, Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White led the Celtics.

For the Mavericks, Luka Doncic is a star player. However, the Celtics had been restricting his opportunities.