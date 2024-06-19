WATCH: Celtics Fans Slammed For Their Inappropriate Remarks To Kyrie Irving During 2024 NBA Finals Game 5 by Mike Breen

The relationship between Kyrie Irving and Boston Celtics fans hit a new low during Monday's NBA Finals Game 5. Despite the celebrations, "inappropriate" comments directed at Kyrie Irving by Celtics fans soured the moment. ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Breen brought this to light during the broadcast.

Kyrie Irving played for the Celtics from 2017 to 2019 but left acrimoniously in 2019. Since his departure, Celtics fans boo Kyrie every time he plays at the TD Garden.

Mike Breen reveals Celtics fans’ “inappropriate comments” towards Kyrie Irving

With less than a minute left in the first half, Irving attempted to steal the ball from Celtics guard Derrick White. In the process, Irving dove into the crowd to keep the ball in play. He landed among several Celtics fans and this is when Irving heard several “inappropriate comments”.

Although the cameras missed the incident, ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Breen reported that Irving was visibly upset as he got up.

“Irving was upset,” Breen said on air. “I couldn’t see who it was, but someone said something to him inappropriate while a guy’s down on the floor — which is a disgrace.”

In a playoff atmosphere, you can boo other players and uplift your own. However, some fans make comments that are actually a disgrace.

Kyrie-Celtics History

Kyrie Irving’s history with the Celtics is complex. Irving played for the Celtics from 2017 to 2019 and was initially a fan favorite. However, his departure in 2019 free agency to join the Brooklyn Nets, despite his promise to re-sign with the Celtics, left many fans feeling betrayed.

Rather than making amends with the Celtics fans, Irving's actions further fueled the animosity. In December 2020, he burned sage on the court at TD Garden to “cleanse the bad energy” before a preseason game between the Nets and the Celtics. This unusual act baffled many fans. In May 2021, Irving took it a step further by stomping on the Celtics’ logo at mid-court after a playoff game, a gesture widely regarded as disrespectful. This deepened the rift between him and Celtics fans.

Then in 2022, while playing for the Brooklyn Nets, Irving gave Celtics fans the middle finger during a game, escalating tensions further.

The ongoing saga between Kyrie Irving and Celtics fans seems to have no end in sight. Monday’s incident is just the latest chapter in a long and bitter history. As tensions remain high, it’s likely that new episodes will continue to unfold in this never-ending drama.

