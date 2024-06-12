WATCH: Charles Barkley Apologises To Kids For Accidentally Using F-Word During NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 2

Although TNT's 'Inside the NBA' has ended for the season and the future is unknown, we continue to see a lot of Charles Barkley material, whether it's him interacting with fans at the NBA Finals or conducting live in-arena interviews during the Stanley Cup Finals.

Why did Charles Barkley have to apologize during NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 2?

The newest Charles Barkley moment occurred during Game 2 between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, when Barkley used some inappropriate NSFW language to express his opinion on the game. The video presently has hundreds of thousands of views on social media.

"Bobrovsky was f****** amazing," Barkley said. He then went on to apologize and said, "Oops, sorry. I'm sorry. He was freaking amazing. I apologize to y'all kids at home."



In typical Barkley flair, it was more hilarious than brash. While many individuals would be scolded online for using such profanity in a live on-air scenario, Barkley's supporters appreciated hearing it from him, who is always his own self on TV.

Charles Barkley also shared a story of how Mark Messier owes him $5,000

Charles Barkley adores hockey and everything about it, and he takes advantage of any opportunity to discuss it. Barkley appeared with P.K. Subban, Steve Levy, and Mark Messier at one of ABC's intermission discussions, and he was not bashful at all. For example, Barkley shared the most amazing anecdote about how Messier 'owes' him $5,000.

Advertisement

Barkley said, “Hey, Mark owes me. He has never paid me. I took a delay of game, he was sitting courtside in Canada, and this is a true story.”

He continued, “I said, ’I need to go talk to the great Mark Messier.’ They said I was going to ge a delay of play, and I said I don’t care. It was the first time I was around; he was sitting in the front row, and I said, ’I’ll take the fine.’ So, Mark, you owe me $5,000. That was like 25 years ago!’”

Barkley also humorously attacked his 'Inside the NBA' pal Shaquille O'Neal, stating he preferred to hang out with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman because of the amazing seats he gives him.

Charles Barkley’s TV appearance might get cut short

Barkley's future on television is now uncertain, as Inside the NBA is expected to stop after the 2024-25 season. He recently spoke out about the show's uncertain future, with TNT potentially losing NBA rights.

Advertisement

Barkley told Mad Dog Sports Radio’s Beadle & Decker, "That’s the one thing that’s really, really bothered me the most about the TNT experience. Like, hey man, just tell us something.”

He further shared, "Everybody’s got an article coming out every day about ‘We’ve still got a chance’ or ‘We’ve lost it.’”

Barkley continued, "You guys see us every week, how bout picking up the phone, saying ‘Hey, we still negotiating’ or ‘You know what, we’ve lost it.’ Just truth us. Cause the one thing that really sucks, we gotta do this next year no matter what."