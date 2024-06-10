WATCH: Charles Oliveira Forced to Decline Islam Makhachev Rematch at UFC 295 Due to Unhealed Injury

Charles Oliveira was primed to reclaim his throne in a rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294. But fight week took a nasty turn. A training mishap left Oliveira with a gruesome cut, forcing him out of the fight.

Millions of fight fans were bummed, but hey, at least Oliveira could get healthy and maybe fight Makhachev later, right?

Well, not exactly. Another opportunity emerged at UFC 295, but Oliveira wasn't able to step in. What happened? Was this a strategic move or just bad luck?

Doc's orders halted Charles Oliveira's return

Charles Oliveira’s journey has been full of ups and downs. In his first bout against Islam Makhachev, Oliveira lost the lightweight title in a tough fight.

Fans were eager for a rematch, and it seemed like the perfect opportunity for Oliveira to reclaim his title. However, fate had other plans.

Just before UFC 294 , Oliveira sustained a severe cut during a training session. The injury occurred while sparring without headgear, a risky move that cost him dearly.

This cut was so severe that it forced him to withdraw from the fight against Makhachev. UFC President Dana White and matchmaker Sean Shelby were visibly frustrated by the incident, citing the absence of headgear as a costly mistake.

White exclaimed, “Sparring with no headgear, the week before he leaves for the fight – no, the day he’s supposed to leave for Abu Dhabi. The night before. He’s going [training] the night before, sparring with no headgear. That cost them big money.” Shelby added, “That’s a two-million-dollar headbutt.”

The disappointment didn't end there. When Jon Jones pulled out of UFC 295 due to injury, the UFC saw a chance to fill the main event void with the Oliveira-Makhachev rematch.

UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell believed it could work, saying, “Islam took no damage [at UFC 294], I don’t think he took a single strike, and Oliveira’s still in shape. And his cut will be ready by then too. I think I can pull that off.”

Unfortunately, Oliveira’s injury had not healed sufficiently. His manager confirmed that Oliveira remained under a "no contact" directive from his doctors. Campbell explained, “The cut’s still not healed, and he hasn’t been training. The cut was so deep he has two layers of stitches. There’s no way.”

This series of unfortunate events left Oliveira sidelined from two major fights, significantly impacting his career and financial prospects. Will he overcome these setbacks and reclaim his title?

