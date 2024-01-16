Watch: Chet Holmgren blocks LeBron James on rim; but gets posterized by Anthony Davis in Thunder vs Lakers

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers clinched a 112-105 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on their home court. It was a fantastic performance by the Lakers, turning things around after recent struggles.

During the Lakers versus Thunder game, Chet Holmgren stole the spotlight on two occasions.

Holmgren's towering block on LeBron James

One remarkable moment saw Oklahoma City Thunder rookie sensation Chet Holmgren showcasing his shot-blocking skills with three blocks in the game, setting a rookie record with a total of 98 blocks.

The highlight was his rejection of Lakers' veteran LeBron James, who aggressively drove to the basket. Holmgren's extraordinary wingspan and timing sent James' attempt out of bounds.

Chet Holmgren's dunk attempt against Anthony Davis

Despite Holmgren's standout defensive play against James, he experienced the flip side when Lakers' forward Anthony Davis posterized him with a powerful dunk in the second half, capitalizing on a precise pass from D'Angelo Russell.

Chet Holmgren's journey from NBA draft day to rookie stardom

In the 2022 NBA draft, Chet Holmgren made history as the second overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder, becoming the highest-drafted player from Gonzaga and Minnesota. After signing a rookie-scale contract, he suffered a Lisfranc injury, missing the entire 2022–23 NBA season. Holmgren made his regular-season debut on October 25, 2023, contributing 11 points and four rebounds. He continued to impress, breaking franchise records and earning recognition as the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November 2023.

Current state of the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder

As for the current standings, the Los Angeles Lakers hold a record of 20 wins and 21 losses, with a winning percentage of .488. They are 9 games behind the leading team Timberwolves. In conference play, the Lakers have won 15 out of 29 games and have a 5-3 record in their division. At home, they boast a 14-7 record, while on the road, they struggle with a 6-14 record. The Lakers have played one overtime game, resulting in a 1-1 record. In their last 10 games, they won 4 and lost 6, with a current winning streak of 1 game.

In the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder hold the second position with a record of 27 wins and 12 losses, translating to a winning percentage of .692. They are just 1 game behind the Timberwolves. The Thunder have a respectable conference record of 15-9 and an impressive 6-2 record within their division. They have shown their resilience at home with a 16-5 record but have encountered more challenges on the road. In their last 10 games, they won 7 but are currently on a one-game losing streak.

