Watch: Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy surprises track star girlfriend Tia Jones with Grand proposal

Xavier Worthy is a talented rookie wide receiver drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. He has been making headlines during the NFL offseason with significant personal milestones. Most notably, he orchestrated a dazzling proposal for his girlfriend.

She is none other than Tia Jones, an accomplished track and field athlete who captured hearts across social media. The proposal itself was a grand affair. It was set against a picturesque beach backdrop adorned with a massive heart made of roses and surrounded by flickering candles.

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy's heartfelt proposal

The scene was straight out of a fairy tale, complete with a candlelit aisle lined with rose petals. As Tia Jones walked towards him, Xavier Worthy, dressed in pristine white attire, awaited her with nerves and excitement. He then kneeled, presenting her with a stunning diamond ring. He poured out heartfelt words of love and commitment.

This romantic gesture not only highlighted their deep bond but also showcased Worthy's thoughtful and romantic side. It reflected the values they held dear as a couple. Their Instagram video of the proposal quickly garnered attention. Drawing congratulations from teammates like Travis Kelce and Marquise Hollywood Brown, who praised the couple's love and unity.

Before this joyous event, Worthy and Jones celebrated another milestone by purchasing their first home together. It underscored their commitment to building a future side by side. Their shared journey has been marked by both professional success and personal growth. They navigate the challenges of elite sports careers with unwavering support for each other.

More info on Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy and Tia Jones’ relationship

Jones, known for her resilience on the track, faced setbacks with an ACL injury earlier in the year. However, she has shown remarkable determination in her recovery and return to competition. Her journey, alongside Worthy's burgeoning NFL career, resonates as a story of perseverance and mutual achievement.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of sports and fame, Worthy and Jones' story reflects a narrative of love, dedication, and shared aspirations. Their engagement not only captivated fans but also symbolized the strength found in pursuing dreams together, both in their careers and personal lives.

As they embark on this new chapter together, Xavier Worthy and Tia Jones stand as inspiring examples of love flourishing. Amidst the demands of professional sports, embody resilience, unity, and the power of pursuing dreams together.

