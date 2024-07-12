Watch: Christian McCaffrey’s Hilarious Random Voiceover For Wife Olivia Culpo’s GRWM Makeup Tutorial; ‘Beat My Head With This Egg’

Olivia Culpo made her husband, Christian McCaffrey, do a voiceover on her makeup routine, only to share it later on her TikTok account. In the video clip, the American model is seen applying makeup while fans can hear McCaffrey’s voice in the background as he narrates the entire process.

Not only that, the NFL star tries hard to explain the steps but rather fails by misnaming almost all the products, making the audio sound hilarious. Let’s uncover more details about the same!

Christian McCaffrey's comedic take on Olivia Culpo's makeup routine

Christian McCaffrey has often stunned his fans on the football field. However, this time he had a completely different talent to portray. He teamed up with his then-girlfriend and now wife, Olivia Culpo, providing a voiceover as the 32-year-old model created a Get Ready With Me makeup tutorial.

In the video, the former Miss Universe is initially seen applying concealer on her face, which McCaffrey amusingly refers to as a "stick." She then uses a beauty blender to blend the product, prompting the American football running back to humorously call it an "egg."

Moreover, McCaffrey later suggests that while Culpo has applied the concealer underneath her eyes, he can spot no difference. He continued saying, “I blot it in underneath my eyes. This doesn’t change anything in my opinion.” Lastly, he once again called the blender an egg and said, “And beat my head with this egg.”

Although the 28-year-old player humorously misnamed all the products, he did admit to recognizing a lipstick. Have a look at the video:

The entire clip was hilariously entertaining, and even fans couldn't hold back their laughter. They started posting rib-tickling comments. Let’s see what each one of them has to say!

Fans started sharing hilarious remarks on Christian McCaffrey’s makeup voiceover

For the unversed, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo got married on June 29, 2024, after getting engaged in April of the previous year. The couple grows stronger with each passing day and are extremely supportive of each other.

