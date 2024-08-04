Watch: CM Punk and Stephanie McMahon Bury the Hatchet and Hug Each Other After 'Best in the World' Loss to Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2024

At SummerSlam 2024, The Best in the World, CM Punk, made his comeback and locked horns with The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre in a special guest referee match with former WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins are the special guest referee.

The match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk was classic and can easily be argued to be the match of the night. The match ranked five stars in every aspect, from aura to wrestling to sequences, pace, and, most importantly, storytelling.

In the final moments, when CM Punk was at the final stage to put the giant Drew McIntyre down and defeat him to win the match, CM Punk and Seth Rollins argued after Punk saw Seth Rollins wearing the hand band of Punk, with his wife and dog’s name on it. Punk snapped at Rollins and gave him a GTS.

The distraction gave Drew McIntyre enough time to recover. Scottish Psychopath capitalized on the moment and low-blown CM Punk, followed by a claymore kick and called Seth Rollins.

One of the most exciting moments came after the match. WWE fans from the arena uploaded a video showing CM Punk hugging Stephanie McMahon in the crowd and whispering something in her ear.

ALSO READ: CM Punk’s Honest Reaction To WWE’s Transition To Netflix After Departure From USA Network

The history between CM Punk and Stephanie McMahon and WWE management is not hidden by anyone. The Second City Saint quit WWE in the year 2014 on a sour note, as he had multiple conflicts with WWE management.

Advertisement

In 2016, after CM Punk lost his UFC fight miserably, Stephanie McMahon fired shots at Punk when the crowd echoed arena with CM Punk chants.

Stephanie McMahon stated, “So if you guys could keep that up for about two minutes and 15 seconds, you'd last one second longer than Punk did."

CM Punk’s return to WWE last year was an absolute shocker; no one saw it coming as soon as Survivor Series WarGames 2023. The return of CM Punk in coming can be ranked as the most significant return of this era.

A couple of days back, CM Punk had a fun conversation at the SI Media Podcast. During this conversation, he revealed that he loves his current run at WWE and that if things had always been like this, he would’ve never left WWE in the first place. Later, he revealed that he would've never returned to WWE if Vince McMahon had still been in power.

Advertisement

CM Punk said, “I was burnt out. It takes a while to come back from burning out. Across the board, everybody, I feel, has done it in some way. Paul Heyman left. Paul Heyman came back. The door being open with Vince (McMahon) leaving expedited things. Being told that it’s a completely different place and having blind faith to go back into that is a risk. I can tell you, it’s a completely different place.”

While discussing WWE’s new era, Punk bluntly revealed that he would have never returned if Vince McMahon had still been in power. He didn’t reveal the reason but said that some days, when he writes a book, he’ll tell everything.”I don’t think so. No. Someday I’ll write a book, and I’ll tell everybody.”

ALSO READ: Roman Reigns Returns To WWE SummerSlam 2024: What Does 'OTC' Stand For?