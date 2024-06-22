WATCH: CM Punk Breaks WWE Character as He Hilariously Chases Cody Rhodes With Baseball Bat on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes had brought two baseball bats with him inside the ring when CM Punk was seemingly about to be attacked by Solo Sikoa and his cohorts. He gave one to Punk and kept one for himself as Solo Sikoa backed out.

But as the promo ended and Punk and Cody left for WWE backstage, Punk literally couldn’t control his excitement and broke his kayfabe. He was seen running hilariously behind Cody Rhodes with a baseball bat as the two moved backstage. This was recorded by a fan present in the Chicago arena, and he put it on social media. Watch it below.

Fans react to Punk breaking his character

As the clip went viral on social media, fans came up with their reactions. One user said, “So nice to see that they're just having fun doing their job.” Another wrote, “Punk having too much fun back in WWE.” A third said, “he's enjoying his job.” A fourth user wrote, “I’m loving this it’s like an adorable moment.” A fifth mentioned, “2 buddies having the time of their lives.”

One fan seemingly took a swipe against WWE superstar Seth Rollins for calling Punk a negative character in WWE. He wrote, “But I thought Punk was locker room cancer! ?? goes to show what happens when you have a stable locker room with the right person leading it.”

Drew McIntyre’s attack on Punk

Punk’s merriment couldn’t last longer as The Second City Saint was minutes later brutally assaulted by Drew McIntyre backstage. The Scottish Psychopath had threatened to quit WWE after repeated onslaughts by Punk since WrestleMania 40. However, he shockingly returned to SmackDown and laid a brutal assault on Punk.

Advertisement

Punk and McIntyre had not been on cordial terms since WrestleMania 40 when injured Punk played spoiler to McIntyre’s second WWE title run.

Damian Priest had then cashed his Money In The Bank and defeated McIntyre to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. And if that wasn’t enough, Punk played the second spoiler in Clash at the Castle on June 15, when he attacked McIntyre for the second time in a row.

Now, the two are headed for an epic battle that might culminate at SummerSlam 2024.