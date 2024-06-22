WATCH: CM Punk Spotted Leaving Arena in Car Despite Dramatic Ambulance Incident on WWE SmackDown

The rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has reached a fever pitch, especially after Clash at the Castle. Although Drew McIntyre stated he quit WWE during his promo on WWE Raw, he made his presence felt in Chicago’s Allstate Arena on SmackDown. And he was back with a vengeance.

In a bid to get even with Punk, McIntyre brutally attacked him backstage, leaving his lifeless body to be taken in an ambulance. However, WWE failed to protect kayfabe further, as fans spotted Punk driving home in his car.

CM Punk gets spotted leaving the arena after an ambulance angle on SmackDown

The latest edition of SmackDown saw CM Punk work an angle with the new Bloodline. After warding off Solo Sikoa and his cronies with a bit of help from Cody Rhodes, Punk left the ring safely, only to catch an attack from Drew McIntyre backstage.

McIntyre, who was presumed to be gone from WWE, was seen standing over Punk’s bloodied body. He then hoisted Punk in a fireman’s carry and brought him through the gorilla position to the ramp, ultimately dropping him harshly.

Not long after, Punk received help from the medical staff and was wheeled into an ambulance, leaving the arena. However, the Second City Saint was presumably seen leaving the arena safely in his car after the show.

Nonetheless, protecting Kayfabe in the digital age is very challenging due to the constant flow of real-time updates through social media. Based on the current storyline, WWE intended for the fans to believe that Punk was legitimately hurt. As a result, his in-ring return would be delayed. However, fans know better now.

Anyway, we will have to wait and see when CM Punk makes his next appearance. We may have to wait until SummerSlam to finally see Drew McIntyre and CM Punk go head-to-head in the ring.

Drew McIntyre is now even with CM Punk

While the rivalry between Punk and McIntyre is far from over, Drew McIntyre finally got revenge on Punk for humiliating him in his home country, Scotland, at Clash at the Castle.

Beating Punk in his hometown, in front of the Chicago crowd, gave Drew McIntyre a sense of vindication. The former World Champion had the match won at Clash at the Castle; however, the trickery from Punk turned out to be a major fly in the ointment for McIntyre.

It remains to be seen how this story develops, as McIntyre and Punk harbor nothing but vitriol for each other at this point.