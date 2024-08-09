Watch: CM Punk’s Emotional Advice To Rhea Ripley Ahead of Her SummerSlam Match Against Liv Morgan

Former WWE Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley had anxious moments before SummerSlam. is known for having panic attacks right before big events. Even before her match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, Rhea had a huge panic attack about which she spoke later.

While speaking to the New York Post, Ripley said that she was violently shaking and was nervous before she walked out to the gorilla position. And Mami faced the same dilemma right when she was about to face Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. And it was none other than CM Punk who came up to her and gave her some advice.

In a viral video that is doing the rounds on social media, Punk could be seen talking to Ripley who looks nervous. Punk asks Ripley how’s feeling, to which Mami says, “Hot, sweaty, and nervous.” Punk then consoles Ripley by saying, “ All that will evaporate once you walk out. To be a Superstar.”

Ripley had addressed getting panic attacks before big events saying that it’s love for the game that gives her the panic attacks. “If you don’t get nervous before you go out, especially at WrestleMania, you don’t love it enough. That’s the way I think about it. So I’m glad the nerves were there. But at the same time, that was sort of taking over my body,” Ripley had said.

According to reports, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have been listed as babyfaces in the company. The two have also tied up after Morgan ditched Riplet at SummerSlam for Liv Morgan.

Advertisement

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest might go against Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in the next episode of Monday Night RAW. The four of them can get into a WWE Tag team match at the next pay-per-view Bash in Berlin on August 31. And the chances are that the duel might stretch further between Ripley and Morgan, and might go up to Survivor Series.

At SummerSlam, Ripley was expected to lose the fall, as Morgan was the red-hot favorite of retaining her title. After winning the belt at the King and Queen of the Ring tournament, Liv Morgan has done astoundingly well as a heel face. She might have not been successful in her first stint as the WWE Women’s Champion in 2022, but in 2024, Morgan has shut down all the critics.

Her storyline with Rhea Ripley is one of the hottest storylines in WWE and is receiving massive applause from WWE fans. So, this story between these two superstars is expected to go on for some time.