WATCH: Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch and other WWE Superstars reveal favorite Taylor Swift song on her birthday

Today marked a special occasion for Taylor Swift fans, as the pop sensation turned 34 on December 13. Swifties from around the globe are joyously celebrating the birthday of their beloved singer. Taylor is undeniably one of the most cherished and recognized figures on our planet.

In a recent video released by sports commentator Jackie Redmond, she takes us backstage at WWE Raw. There, she randomly asked some of the top WWE stars from Monday Night Raw about their favorite Taylor Swift songs.

Here are the Taylor Swift favorites from some of the top WWE stars:

1. Chelsea Green: I Knew You Were Trouble

2. Becky Lynch: The Man

3. The Miz: Look What You Made Me Do

4. Nikki Cross: Cruel Summer

5. Dominik Mysterio: Mine & Love Story

6. R-Truth: I Knew You Were Trouble

7. Cody Rhodes: Style

8. Piper Niven: I Did Something Bad

9. Jey Uso: Doesn’t have a favorite song but thinks Taylor is fly YEET.

10. Damian Priest: Mockingly mentioned the Take it Easy song by Andy Taylor. Redmond responded, saying, “Don’t lie, Damian, you are a Swifty.”

Taylor Swift fans angry on WWE superstar

Grayson Waller is undoubtedly one of the rising heels in WWE. He is best known for his heel (bad guy) character in WWE. Previously, he was invited to the WWE Bump show, where he spoke about Taylor Swift.

Waller expressed his views on Swift, saying, “Good for Trav. I’m not the kind of guy who’d settle for a 6, but each to their own. Personally, I like a little bit of spice — I prefer a 9 or a 10. I know Austin Theory (Waller’s Tag Team partner) does too. Good for Travis for settling and trying his best.”

After Waller called Taylor Swift a 6, Swifties started trolling and criticizing Grayson Waller on his social media handles.

Waller is currently signed with WWE SmackDown, and he is in a tag team with the former WWE United States Champion and Mr. Money in the Bank 2022, Austin Theory.

