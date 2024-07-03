Watch: Cody Rhodes Features In The Boys Advertisement Dressed Up As Homelander

Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion, recently dressed up as Homelander in a new commercial for The Boys. Taking on X (formerly Twitter), the American Nightmare shared the ad, dressing up as Homelander. He was seen promoting the fourth season of The Boys, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Sharing the video, Cody Rhodes wrote, "Homelander, you just met your American Nightmare. Watch all-new episodes of The Boys streaming now on Prime Video. "

Dressed up as Homelander, Cody was seen from behind at the beginning of the clip. The neck tattoo and blonde hair made it obvious who he was. When Cody turned back and showed his face, he said, " So what do you want to talk about?". With a smirk and heat vision from Cody's eyes, the video ended.

Is Cody Rhodes' American Nightmare character inspired by Homelander?

Cody Rhodes' jacket and blonde hair draw a comparison to Homelander, who is played by Anthony Starr in the web series. When Cody was still playing the American Nightmare gimmick in AEW, he was asked this question in an interview.

The 39-year-old debunked the comparison, saying his character was not inspired by Homelander. Sandra Gray, his costume designer, didn't even know about the superhero character, and she had been making his costumes since the Dashing Cody Rhodes days. Hence, it was a coincidence to have similar costumes and looks.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cody Rhodes Opens Up on the Rock Taking His Spot at WrestleMania 40; Talks About His Own Heel Turn in WWE

Cody Rhodes' ongoing feud with The Bloodline

While Homelander might be a villain in comic books, Cody Rhodes is the top babyface in WWE today, becoming the reigning Undisputed WWR Champion at the Showcase of Immortals this year.

Currently, the American Nightmare is rivaling the biggest heels of the company, The Bloodline. Even in the absence of Roman Reigns since WrestleMania 40, the Bloodline saga has intrigued the fans with the addition of three new members.

Ditching Paul Heyman as the Wiseman, Solo Sikoa now leads the villainous stable. The team of Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton will clash with the new Bloodline at Money in the Bank 2024. The newest and most impressive member of the stable, Jacob Fatu, will make his debut in the six-man tag team match.

Advertisement