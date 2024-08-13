Watch: Colby Covington Catches Child Predators With Vitaly and Violently Throws Body Shots at Them

What happens when a notorious UFC fighter takes his aggression off the mat? Colby Covington, known for his brash persona, has shocked everyone. Instead of trading punches in the Octagon, he's confronting alleged child predators. Teaming up with streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, Covington has found a new kind of opponent.

But why is he doing this? What did he say to these predators? During a live stream, Covington didn’t hold back. He told one predator, “One punch would fu**ing kill you.” It’s not just about fighting anymore for Covington. This time, it’s personal, and he’s making sure these predators know it.

In a recent live stream on Kick.com, Colby Covington, joined by YouTube sensation Vitaly and rapper Lil Pump, confronted individuals accused of preying on children. The scene was charged with high emotion and tension, with cameras rolling as they burst onto the scene. Covington, not one to mince words, confronted one of the abusers with a fiery tirade.

"Dude, you fu**ing deserve to get fu**ing fed to the alligators in the Everglades. That’s what you deserve," he shouted, venting his disgust. Moreover, Covington didn't stop there. He continued to berate the abuser, challenging his honesty and moral integrity.

"Dude, your whole life is a lie. You just lie after lie. You said you're 26; you said, 'Oh no, I’ve never done this before in my life.' You’re lying. You are swearing to God. You are lying to God? Do you think God would appreciate you lying to Him? Start being honest with yourself, man. That’s why you need to call your wife right the f**k now. One punch would fu**ing kill you," Covington laid into him, his words as sharp as punches.

Advertisement

While Lil Pump resorted to physicality, throwing body shots at the abusers, Covington managed to restrain himself from physical violence, letting his words do the work. Vitaly’s involvement in these stings isn’t new; he's previously brought in other high-profile figures like Akon and Ryan Garcia to assist in these confrontations. Each episode aims to expose and potentially rehabilitate through shock and confrontation.

In a viral video, boxing star Ryan Garcia took on a very different role , confronting an alleged predator while wearing his boxing gloves. Garcia started by throwing a series of air punches, shadowboxing in front of the stunned man. “Oh, my God, I should hit you. Ooh, ooh. Yeah, I didn’t hit you. Bi**h. I didn’t hit you,” Garcia shouted, adrenaline clearly pumping.

He didn’t stop there, pointing at the man and declaring, “Hey, this guy touched little kids. You will be arrested. You just met Bruce Wayne, bi**h. You’re lucky I’m not in my Batman suit. I would've f**ked you up.” Garcia’s sharp, precise movements were a clear warning of what he could do, and he made sure the message hit home: “That could've went to you, bi**h.”

Advertisement

Should more public figures use their platforms for causes like this, even if it involves controversial methods? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below.