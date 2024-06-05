Watch: Connor McDavid and His Fiancé Harassed by Oilers Fans While Buying Beer in Embarrassing Viral Video

Connor McDavid and his fiancée Lauren Kyle were putting beer in their car trunk when Oilers fans swarmed them. McDavid wore the same suit he had on for Games 4, 5, and 6, the one he calls his ‘lucky suit’, against the Dallas Stars. Both he and his fiancée seemed annoyed as men in Oilers jerseys got way too close than either of them would have liked.

READ MORE: When do Stanley Cup Finals start? How to watch Panther vs Oilers, full schedule, odds and more

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's video faces backlash from fans

As the video very clearly shows, Oilers fans didn't treat McDavid respectfully, at all. There were three fans in total. Each one, at different times, said "thank you, thank you," which was okay, that was the least bothersome thing they did.

However, several fans were then seen patting McDavid on the back. As McDavid was about to sit in the driver's seat, the person filming said, "give me a hug." McDavid hesitantly and awkwardly let the person hug him.

Oilers’ fandom did not take the matter lightly, criticizing the Oilers’ fans seen in the viral video.

“You should not be harassing him and Lauren like that. Just say ‘Good game, go Oilers’ and then let him be,” one fan wrote. “This made them both very uncomfortable and that isn’t acceptable behaviour at all.”

Advertisement

READ MORE: Did Cristiano Ronaldo really tell children of Gaza ‘The world is with you’? Exploring viral rumor

"I wonder why no players want to play in Edmonton?," another fan commented.

"And you're straigh up harassing him btw," mentioned one fan, standing up for the player.

Another echoed the sentiments, saying, “Shout out to Mcdavid for keeping it cool"

"No respect for the people," said an X user.

Another fan noted, "If I was getting paid 12.5million a year. I'd hire an assistant to do all my errands n shid. Don't want to be in the public eye more than I need to."

Connor McDavid's previous fan encounter that left him startled

This wasn't the first time McDavid had an uncomfortable moment with fans. In 2017, a photo showed a clearly uneasy McDavid with two fans at an airport. Here, the fans invaded his personal space, yet again, grabbing his hand and arm from both sides.

Advertisement

Later, McDavid spoke about this startling photo on the Puck Soup podcast.

He said, “I was walking into the security line and I had actually walked past them. And then they say ‘Hey Connor can we get a picture?’ and I say ‘Sure’ and sure enough they come up to me and start hugging me. Both of them. Both of them were hugging me."

McDavid continued, "And sure enough there was someone who had their phone ready to take a picture. They had already turned around and were ready for the picture and took the picture before I had even realized what was going on. The whole thing lasted seven seconds and then I was out of there.”

Connor McDavid and the Oilers are headed to the Stanley Cup final

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have reached the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since McDavid joined. He scored a power-play goal in the first five minutes, helping the Oilers win 2-1 against the Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final.

Advertisement

Despite McDavid’s show of brilliance, the win was undoubtedly a team win. Contributions from players like Zach Hyman, who scored an insurance goal, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins were crucial.

READ MORE: Rory McIlroy and Amanda Balionis interview fuels dating rumors amid golfer’s divorce