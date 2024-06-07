WATCH: Conor McGregor Seemingly Responds to UFC 303 Cancellation Rumors With Latest Social Media Post

Is Conor McGregor ready for UFC 303? Recent rumors suggested his fight with Michael Chandler might be canceled. Fans were worried after a press conference in Dublin got postponed. Speculation about McGregor's fitness added fuel to the fire. Could he be facing another setback?

McGregor’s recent Instagram post seems to address these concerns. He shared multiple videos of himself training intensely. Is this his way of saying he’s prepared? The footage shows McGregor in top form, boxing, sparring, and defending takedowns. Are these clips enough to reassure fans?

McGregor unleashes flurry of training videos on Instagram!

Conor McGregor recently shared a series of videos and photos on Instagram, seemingly in response to the cancellation rumors. The first video shows McGregor intensely training for the clinch, demonstrating his boxing skills and landing powerful kicks on his training partner. In the second video, he’s sparring, moving with remarkable speed and agility, clearly showing he's light on his feet.

Additionally, the third video features McGregor defending takedowns and countering with precision, highlighting his defensive skills. Other clips show him sparring with different partners and focusing on boxing. Each video showcases a different aspect of his training routine, emphasizing his dedication and readiness.

To top it off, McGregor captioned the post with "(GOAT and praying hands emoji)," signaling his confidence and belief in his comeback. These posts come at a crucial time, providing a strong rebuttal to the doubts surrounding his preparation for UFC 303.

Makhachev questions McGregor's commitment

Islam Makhachev recently shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor's upcoming fight during an interview with Ushatayka. Makhachev expressed strong doubts about McGregor's commitment, saying, "I don’t think he (Conor McGregor) will even show up to his next fight (UFC 303)."

He referenced the widely circulated video of McGregor partying and the cancellation of the press conference, adding, "So I don’t think he will make it to the fight." Makhachev didn’t stop there. He also predicted that if McGregor does show up, Michael Chandler will emerge victorious.

"Michael Chandler will win. He has been training harder than Conor McGregor," Makhachev stated confidently. His remarks have added another layer of intrigue to the already highly anticipated UFC 303 event.

What are your thoughts on McGregor's chances?