Watch: Conor McGregor Who Promised to Stay 10 Weeks Sober Ahead of UFC 303 Refuses to Drink Alcohol in Viral Video

A video of Conor McGregor refusing to sip his forged Irish stout has gone viral on social media. McGregor has announced that he is very serious about his upcoming UFC 303 return against Michael Chandler.

The former two-division champion is restraining from drinking alcohol to maximize his performance inside the octagon. In a recent stream with Duelbits, McGregor revealed the information about his sobriety.

Conor McGregor abandons alcohol ahead of UFC 303 showdown against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is set to return to the octagon after an absence of three years. He suffered a gruesome leg break in his previous octagon outing against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor is healthy and ready to go again after undergoing rigorous recovery procedures.

However, questions loom over the Irishman’s current state as a fighter. His prolonged octagon hiatus, coupled with the nature of his injury, has made fans doubt whether the Irishman is still elite.

McGregor, though, is seemingly leaving no stones unturned in his preparation. Revealing his sobriety, ‘The Notorious’ said:

"I've been off the drink. I've been off my beautiful products since the 10-week mark. So, I'm five weeks and five days out. I'm taking this seriously."

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler’s last five fights heading into UFC 303

Conor McGregor is nowhere near as active as a fighter as he once was. In fact, he has fought only four times since winning the UFC lightweight title against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018. He returned to winning ways against Donald Cerrone (1st round T/KO) at UFC 246 before dropping two back-to-back fights against Dustin Poirier (UFC 257 and UFC 264). He is 2-3 in his last five fights.

Chandler, meanwhile, has fought five times in the UFC so far. His record is identical to McGregor’s. He beat Dan Hooker in his UFC debut before suffering back-to-back losses to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. Chandler returned to winning ways with a thunderous KO win against Tony Ferguson before being finished by Dustin Poirier in his last fight.

While both fighters have lost their last outings, they are always entertaining inside the octagon. Hence, fans can expect a stellar showdown in the main event of UFC 303.