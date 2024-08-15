Watch: Cowboys DT Albert Higgins Shoves Rams Intern During Drill Leading to Scuffle Between Both Teams

Albert Huggins, a Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle, drew attention during Wednesday's practice, but it wasn't because of his remarkable performance. Rather, the defensive lineman pushed a Los Angeles Rams staff member to the ground at the team's joint practice on Wednesday.

The Dallas Cowboys are in their second joint practice of the season with the Los Angeles Rams, and emotions are once again high. According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Huggins angered several Los Angeles Rams players after knocking over a member of their staff during a practice.

Huggins was conducting one-on-one drills in which Cowboys defenders faced off against Rams offensive linemen. Huggins regains his feet after being blocked by Mike McAllister before pushing the Rams worker to the ground with both hands.

The Rams staff member might have been acting as a quarterback for the linemen during the practice. Whether or not the shove was deliberate is uncertain, but Huggins offered no apology and returned to his squad to resume the practice.

Jon Machota of The Athletic captured a clear photo of Huggins pushing down the Rams worker, eliciting a lot of jeering from fans and players on the field. The Rams players were clearly upset with Huggins, especially after he appeared to flip off everyone in the direction of the staffer.

Naturally, Rams head coach Sean McVay can be heard yelling, as can many other players and coaches. Although no Rams attacked or struck Huggins in the aftermath as he withdrew to rejoin his team, the offensive linemen were visibly furious with him.

Huggins was escorted away from the one-on-one practice by a Cowboys employee before the incident went further. Though training camp conflicts are an awful part of life in the NFL, pushing staff members to the ground is never acceptable.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported that the defensive tackle was booted out of practice. Although the guy who was assaulted appears to be recovering, the situation might have been far worse. Huggins is a 305-pound lineman who is presumably quite strong. Had he used more force, he may have seriously hurt the intern.

Huggins is coming off the most productive season of his five-year NFL career in 2023, when he made five starts for the Atlanta Falcons. He had career highs in multiple categories for Atlanta last season, including games (13), tackles (22), and fumble recoveries (1).



Since the 2019 season, Higgins has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons. He has yet to record a sack in his career, and he has mostly served as a rotational defensive lineman.

Los Angeles Rams beat Dallas Cowboys 13-12 in Sunday's preseason game. Many of the players for both teams, including quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford, did not play, but Huggins finished with two tackles as he competes for a roster berth.



The Cowboys' second preseason game is scheduled for August 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders. It wouldn’t be surprising if Huggins did not return to the field following this event, but if he does, he will have another chance to impress.