WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down Into Tears As He Looks At His Teary-Eyed Mother After Portugal Wins In Penalties

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's superstar, admitted he felt at 'rock bottom' after missing his penalty against Slovenia in Tuesday's Euro 2024 last-16 match. After failing to put Portugal ahead from a penalty kick in the first half of extra time in Frankfurt, the former Real Madrid star began crying.

The superstar's strike was hammered low and hard to Jan Oblak's left, but the Slovenia skipper stopped it with flair. When the first session of extra time concluded, a minute later, cameras captured Ronaldo in tears as his teammates raced to embrace him. But, when Ronaldo’s eyes met his mother’s, he was more in tears.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘passion’ for the game is still touching many hearts

The 39-year-old went on to score in the shootout, propelling Portugal to the last 16, but after the game, he revealed why he was so upset. “Even the strongest people have their [bad] days. I was at rock bottom when the team needed me the most,” Ronaldo told reporters.

Following the incident, BBC commentator Micah Richards said, "Dalot, Dalot there. Shows his passion for the game. He's absolutely devastated isn't he?"

Jose Fonte, Ronaldo's former Portugal teammate, added, "He's an emotional guy obviously. He feels the game. He wants to score more than anything else and obviously, that will hurt him for sure."

Ronaldo made amends for his blunder in the subsequent penalty shootout by scoring again. He raised his arms in remorse to the fans after scoring.

Following his team's victory in Frankfurt, Portuguese manager Roberto Martinez praised the talisman, noting that Ronaldo's second-half penalty kick was inspirational.

Martinez said, “I thanked him for being the way he is, for caring for the group. I was certain that he would be the first penalty taker and show us the way to take victory. I think we’re all very proud of our captain. Our dressing room was all delighted. I think he gave us all a lesson. Life and football gives you difficult moments and the way he reacted shows why we are so proud in Portuguese football.”

Alan Shearer praised Ronaldo for his poise and demeanor. He said, "Stepping up. The courage. We should have known. The courage, the belief he's got in himself and everything else to step forward and say 'give me a penalty." Gary Lineker replied, "Never a question about that, that's for sure."

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the penalty

Slovenia had their first three penalty attempts saved by Diogo Costa. Bernardo Silva then converted the decisive penalty, sending Portugal into the quarterfinals. Ronaldo, aged 39, had a terrible evening on Monday.

He struck a series of free kicks off target, one of which was easily saved by Oblak. Ronaldo, a striker with Al-Nassr, did not score throughout the tournament's group stages, which is the first time in his career.

After winning the penalty shootout, Ronaldo and his teammates are set to face France in the quarterfinals. It's a repeat of the 2016 final, and the veteran striker's emotions got the best of him.

He was stretchered off after being injured and was shown in floods of tears. But he emerged to yell instructions to his players as Eder's goal secured Portugal's first international title hopes.

Ronaldo and Portugal won Euro 2016 in France eight years ago, which remains Ronaldo's pinnacle of international success.

They also reached the final in 2004 and the semifinals in 2012, so it's safe to conclude that Ronaldo has nothing left to show in the event.

However, Ronaldo's announcement that this is his final Euro might be a sensible tactical move in terms of encouraging the entire group to go the distance and win it for him one last time.

