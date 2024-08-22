Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Had No Hesitation When Picking His Favorite WWE Legend Between The Rock And Hulk Hogan

The megastar of the soccer field, Cristiano Ronaldo, recently joined YouTube, amassing over ten million subscribers already. The Manchester United and Real Madrid legend answered in a question-and-answer whether he prefers The Rock or Hulk Hogan as his personal favorite WWE Superstar.

In the interesting Q&A video, CR7 was standing while his questions with images popped up on his left and right sides. In the question about his preferred WWE Superstar, he showed up with The Rock on his right side and Hulk Hogan on his left side.

To answer the question, the former Balor d'Or winner contemplated a couple of seconds before leaning his head towards the right, meaning he preferred The Final Boss over the Hulkster.

The 39-year-old didn't utter words in the video. Hence, it was his personal choice. Given Ronaldo's age, he was perhaps more familiar with The Rock than Hulk Hogan. The Great One's career peaked in the Attitude Era when he was a teenager.

Even though Hogan still carried a strong reputation in the 1990s as part of the nWo in WCW, his heyday as a babyface was in the 1980s. On top of that, The Rock achieved great success in Hollywood following his full-time WWE career.

Besides picking his favorite WWE Superstar, the Portuguese megastar answered several different questions in the video. For instance, he chose the NBA over the NFL, UFC over Boxing, Tennis over Golf, the legendary Michael Jordan over Stephen Curry, and the NFL legend Tom Hardy over Tiger Woods.

Bringing legendary names from different sports for special events in WWE isn't a new sight for the fans. Cristiano Rondao has the worldwide popularity and charisma to be in WWE. Last year, during Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, there was a rumor that the current Al-Nassr player would show up in the WWE premium live event.

On the day Crown Jewel PLE took place, CR7 was committed to his club, Al-Nassr. Ronaldo reportedly couldn't make it to Crown Jewel because he had a match day against Al-Khaleej.

Meanwhile, Cristiano had a close interaction with The Undertaker when WWE was in Riyadh last year. The Deadman, who is officially retired from in-ring actions, still serves as WWE's representative on the global stage.

The former WWE Champion made a grand entrance at the Riyadh Season Cup last year, making it his cameo appearance. Ronaldo, who was present in the field representing Al-Nassr, appeared to be starstruck by The Phenom.

