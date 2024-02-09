Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo had THIS NSFW reaction to Al Hilal fans chanting Lionel Messi's name

It wasn’t a very pleasant Thursday night for Cristiano Ronaldo as his club Al Nassr faced a brutal defeat from Al Hilal in the final match of the Riyadh Season Cup. Failing to score a single goal, Al Nassr lost the final game by 2-0, adding fuel to Ronaldo’s fury.

However, it wasn’t the defeat that grabbed headlines after the match ended. Instead, it was the interaction between Ronaldo and the spectators that caught everyone’s eye and attention. Ronaldo, who was already enraged as the match was heading in an unfavorable direction, started facing comments from the crowd.

A lot of spectators started chanting the name of Lionel Messi, adding to the rage of Al Nassr’s skipper who had received a yellow card after he kicked the ball, resulting in a free kick being awarded against him. At this moment, the audience started teasing Ronaldo with the name of his contemporary to irk him.

Ronaldo was visibly furious with the crowd’s behavior and in a video that surfaced online, he can be seen saying, “I am here now. Not Messi.”

This was followed by another incident of Ronaldo’s outburst, towards the end of the match. A fan threw an Al Hilal jersey at the football legend when he was on his way back. The Al Nassr star responded by picking it up and pointing it to his crotch area and then throwing it back at the crowd. This invited booing from the fans, as they found the incident quite indecent.

Earlier, Ronaldo was kept out of the friendly clash between Inter Miami and Al Nassr, due to an injury. The game however resulted in the favor of the home side as the MLS team lost by 6-0. Messi, too only made a substitute appearance, late in the game.

Al Nassr later went on to cancel their two-game tour in China, owing to Ronaldo’s calf injury, which took away fans’ chance to witness the much-anticipated Ronaldo-Messi encounter. Both Messi and Ronaldo are considered to be the greatest footballers in present times with them sharing 13 Ballon d’Or awards between them. While Messi has won it for a record 8 times, Ronaldo won the prestigious award 5 times.

