WATCH: Damian Priest Teases Major Character Shift After His Recent Match at WWE Live Event

Damian Priest has been riding high as Raw's reigning World Heavyweight Champion. After multiple title defenses, ‘El Campeon’ remains in his position of power in his heel faction, Judgment Day, leading by example. However, despite his run as a heel, Priest recently displayed signs of a major shift in his character.

There’s no doubt that Judgment Day is a heel stable, spearheaded by Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. But Priest’s recent show of respect toward Jey Uso during a live event was a big departure from his heel character. Does this mean Priest is in for a face turn?

Damian Priest shows signs of a potential face-turn

WWE dropped a surprising video on their Instagram, where Priest is seen oozing class and sportsmanship towards Main Event Jey Uso. The duo were pitted against each other in a singles match at a live event in Mexico on July 14.

The match saw Priest pick up the win. However, diverging from his current heel character, Priest helped Uso get back on his feet, and did Uso’s ‘Yeet’ signature step before leaving the ring. This change in Priest’s character has led to speculation about his potential face turn.

Moreover, even during his World Title defenses, Priest instructed his Judgment Day team members not to interfere in his match. At this point, Priest has been showing signs of being a tweener. For those unfamiliar with the term, it is a character who is between a face and a heel in wrestling.

Nonetheless, Priest has been riding the wave of success since WrestleMania XL. He recently overcame a major challenge when he competed against Seth Rollins at the Money in the Bank premium live event. However, the singles contest was soon turned into a triple-threat match, as Drew McIntyre cashed in his MITB contract.

Despite the adversity, Priest managed to retain his championship, with a little assist from CM Punk, of course. However, it should also be mentioned that Priest was visibly dissatisfied with the interference in the match.

All things considered, Priest is doing a good job of adding depth and dynamism to his character by blurring the lines between a good guy and a bad guy.

Damian Priest is gearing up for a major challenge at WWE SummerSlam

So far, the Archer of Infamy has proved his dominance over top stars like Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. However, Priest’s next challenger at SummerSlam is the 2024 King of the Ring, Gunther.

After cementing his legacy as the greatest Intercontinental Championship title holder with a reign of 666 days, Gunther has moved up the card. The Ring General defeated Randy Orton at the King and Queen of the Ring to win the esteemed tournament.

His victory also guaranteed him a World Title match at SummerSlam 2024. With Gunther licking his chops, it will be interesting to see if Priest manages to keep his clinch on his World Championship.

We will have to wait and see how WWE raises the intensity of their feud in the lead-up to SummerSlam.

