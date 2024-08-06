Watch: Dana White Blows His Lid Over Jon Jones Being Ranked At #3 In The Pound-for-pound List

Dana White once again praises UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. This time, the president appears to be irate over Bones’ positioning in the pound-for-pound rankings. Although he is placed in the 3rd spot, the 55-year-old does not seem to be happy with the organization’s placements.

In an interview with Kevin Iole, Dana White argued Jon Jones’ pound-for-pound rankings. Despite Bones’ inactivity, the UFC president believes the heavyweight champion must be placed over Alex Pereira and Islam Makhachev, two contenders who currently sit above the American contender.

The pound for pound rankings topic brings out the most divisive split in the MMA community. Every fan and critic has their own interpretation of what it means. While some might prioritize the body of work of an athlete, others predict what would happen in a no-holds-barred street fight.

Dana White, the president of the UFC, has his own interpretations. He can often be witnessed praising Jon Jones’ abilities to walk out of a room successfully against any caliber of fighter. At this point, the 55-year-old is often regarded for his high praises of the heavyweight champion, who has not stepped into the octagon in over a year.

In a recent interview with well-known journalist Kevin Iole, Dana White touched on the pound for pound rankings. Although fighters like Islam Makhachev and Alex Pereira have dominated their opponents over the past few years, rightfully earning the top spot, the UFC president believes Jon Jones to be the top-ranked contender in the rankings.

After Makhachev successfully defended his lightweight championship title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, White’s focus was on Jon Jones . Although the UFC president acknowledged the Russian contender’s prowess, Bones seems to be the best fighter in his mind.

White slams the ‘ridiculous’ decision of placing Bones at the 3rd spot in the rankings. “Jon Jones is the number one pound for pound fighter in the world,” said Dana. The UFC president claims that the decision makers of the rankings are unaware of mixed martial arts. It appears that the 55-year old disagrees with the media members who did not vote for the champ in the rankings.

The UFC president believes it is ‘undebatable’ to place Jon Jones as the best pound for pound fighter. He believes that the people who try to argue his positioning are haters of Bones, who supposedly do not like him as a person. Throughout the years, the heavyweight champion has embroiled himself in several scandals that has caused the fandom to dislike him.

Due to his undying love of Bones, fans in the MMA community often jokingly suspect the heavyweight champion of holding White captive with secret information. This was slightly acknowledged by the UFC president. He goes on to deny any ‘unbelievable relationship’ claims from fans.

Infact, White had previously revealed how Jon Jones has caused them a lot of trouble. Dana wholeheartedly believes Bones is the greatest of all time in combat sports history. Referring to Bones as ‘The Baddest Dude,’ it does not seem like the UFC president is willing to budge on his position.