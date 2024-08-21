Watch: Dana White Responds to Israel Adesanya’s Claims of Erasing Francis Ngannou’s Legacy After UFC 305 Drama

Dana White has taken full responsibility for the recent controversy surrounding UFC 305. Why was Francis Ngannou’s name removed from the promotional videos? Israel Adesanya wasn’t happy about it and called out the UFC. White quickly responded, accepting blame and explaining the situation.

But what really happened behind the scenes? Was this a simple mistake or something more deliberate? In a candid response, White admitted that while he didn’t directly oversee the edit, the ultimate responsibility falls on him. He even reached out to Adesanya to personally apologize. So, what does this mean for the UFC and its handling of former champions like Ngannou?

Dana White didn't shy away from addressing the controversy head-on. He tweeted, "Someone was editing that and made a conscious decision, thinking that was the right thing to do... I didn't know about it and that was nothing that ever came across my desk." His admission was a rare glimpse into the complexities behind the scenes at the UFC.

He continued, "I'm in charge of everything production-related, so at the end of the day, the fact that it happened falls on me 100 percent. It's my responsibility and I accept it. Blame me for that."

White's candidness didn't stop there; he even acknowledged the internal challenges his team faces. "I put them in such a tough spot sometimes, saying all this crazy sh*t; it's hard for them... Totally on me. I already called Israel Adesanya and apologized for it."

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya, the fighter at the heart of the edited promo, expressed his frustration earlier during the UFC 305 media day. "You can’t erase Francis’ legacy in the UFC,” Adesanya remarked, voicing his displeasure over the edit that removed Ngannou's name. He added, “It’s part of what we’ve done. It’s forever in history, in stone. So trying to whitewash it or just not talk about it is silly."

Adesanya didn't stop there; he further added that even though Ngannou is fighting for the PFL, "it's still history."

Clearly, the incident stirred more than just procedural questions—it tapped into deeper issues about recognition and respect within the UFC. As White steps up to rectify the oversight, the MMA community watches closely, wondering if this openness will lead to broader changes in how the organization handles its storied past.

White is making it clear that the UFC values its fighters' legacies, both past and present. But does this apology fully resolve the situation, or does it raise more questions about how the UFC handles its history?

