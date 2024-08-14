Watch: Dana White Reveals If Alex Pereira Vs Jon Jones Superfight Will Take Place In UFC

UFC president Dana White gave his thoughts on whether Alex Pereira would fight Jon Jones. When the hosts of the Pat McAfee show questioned him about a heavyweight clash between the two, the 54-year-old sternly denied it, leaving them disappointed. The much-anticipated fight between the two is definitely not coming to fruition anytime soon.

Dana White has a habit of asserting why he thinks Jon Jones is the best fighter to ever live, which does not sit right with fans. However, the UFC president clapped back at fans disagreeing with him on his pound-for-pound take.

Dana White has one word for fans who are anticipating the Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fight: “No.” The UFC president answered after he was asked if he was interested in making that fight happen. It appears that the CEO does not want to make the fight between Bones and Poatan happen anytime soon.

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira’s rise to fame is one of the best stories in the organization. From being a struggling alcoholic to a massive superstar, this is an aspect of Poatan that fans love the most. The Brazilian contender has defended his title against tough contenders and emerged victorious.

After successfully conquering the light heavyweight division, Alex Pereira expressed his desire to move to heavyweight and fight the champion, Jon Jones. Since then, a heavyweight clash between Bones and Poatan has always been in the conversation. Fans desperately desire to witness what would happen if these two stepped into the octagon.

Meanwhile, these days, the UFC CEO is known for his undying love for Jon Jones. On several occasions, White can be witnessed giving his thoughts on the heavyweight champion’s status as the best fighter in the world. Bones, who currently ranks third in the pound-for-pound rankings, had Dana fuming as he believes he should be the first.

When asked about the audience reaction to his pound-for-pound assertion, Dana White went after the fans. “Everybody on the internet is stupid. Anybody who thinks Jon Jones isn’t the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world should never be discussing fighting, ever,” said the UFC president.

The heavyweight division is in an interesting place with Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. Being the interim champion, the Englishman has been waiting for a fight against Bones for the undisputed title. However, it seems like the 37-year-old is taking on Stipe Miocic in November. Although this is not yet confirmed, rumors suggest so.

