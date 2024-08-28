Watch: Dana White’s Hilarious Reaction to Merab Dvalishvili’s DIY Stitch Removal with Garden Shears

Merab Dvalishvili is at it again, and Dana White can't help but react. Just weeks before his title fight against Sean O’Malley, Dvalishvili posted a video of himself removing his stitches with garden shears. Yes, garden shears! How did Dana White respond to this bizarre move? What does it mean for the upcoming fight?

During a press conference, White couldn’t hold back his laughter. “Isn’t he awesome?” White said, clearly amused but also a bit baffled. He joked about Dvalishvili using tools meant for gardening instead of proper medical equipment. Was it a risky move or just Dvalishvili having some fun? Either way, it’s got everyone talking.

Merab Dvalishvili recently took to social media to show off his DIY skills by removing his stitches with garden shears. This bold move, just weeks before his title fight against Sean O’Malley at UFC 306, left everyone, including Dana White, scratching their heads. During a press conference for Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC president was asked about Merab’s latest stunt.

White couldn’t help but laugh at the bizarre video. “Isn’t he awesome?” he joked, still trying to process what he had seen. “I think he’s just f***ing with me now, to be honest with you.”

Dana described how medical professionals usually use small scissors designed to avoid cutting the skin, but that clearly wasn’t Merab’s style. “This dude had like f***ing bush shears that he was using, trim your bushes with that gardener's use. Whatever, good for him,” White added, shaking his head.

However, this wasn’t the first time White had expressed frustration with Dvalishvili. Just a week earlier, after Merab posted about his injury, Dana wasn’t too pleased. “I mean, our guys are so dumb, it’s next-level unbelievable,” he said. White felt that Merab was giving his opponent, Sean O’Malley, an unnecessary advantage by revealing the injury.

Yet, even with his initial frustration, Dana seems to be taking Merab’s antics in stride, showing a lighter side of the UFC head honcho. It’s clear that as long as Dvalishvili shows up to fight, White is content to just sit back and watch the show.

Merab Dvalishvili isn't holding back his frustration as his upcoming fight with Sean O’Malley at The Sphere draws near. The tension between the two fighters has been building, and Dvalishvili recently took to X to call out O’Malley and his coach, Tim Welch.

In a fiery post, the Georgian fighter didn’t mince words, saying, “@SugaSeanMMA You want to disrespect me—this is one thing—we will be professional and settle it in the cage... but now you and your coach crossed the line and disrespected my country. You will pay for this when I see you outside of the cage.”

It's clear that Dvalishvili is taking this fight very personally, and his message has definitely raised the stakes for the upcoming championship bout. Fans can expect fireworks when these two finally meet in the Octagon. Will Dvalishvili’s unorthodox approach give him the edge, or will O’Malley’s team use this distraction to their advantage?

