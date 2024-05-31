Watch: Darren Waller Drops Bizarre Music Video Featuring Fake Kelsey Plum Referring His Divorce From WNBA Star

Renowned tight end for the New York Giants, Darren Waller, has recently filed for divorce from his wife, K Plum, a star of the WNBA. The announcement of their separation came in April 2024, marking the end of their one-year marriage that began in March 2023.

To address the split unconventionally, Waller released a unique music video envisaging his split from Kelsey Plum, featuring an actress in her role.

The couple, known for their exalted stature in the sports sphere, had declared their divorce last month.

Plum hinted at revealing her side of the story eventually by asserting "Now I see it's time to go", while Waller remained reticent about the specifics until his track "Who Knew (Her Perspective)" came out.

The captivating music video, which seemed to overshadow the auto-tuned song that premiered on streaming platforms last week, saw Waller re-enacting scenes of confrontations with Plum.

From contested discussions at a picnic table to imploring pleas as she drives off, and even a cordial bowling scene, the video maps their turbulent relationship.

The dramatic climax happens when the actress, impersonating Plum, hugs Waller on a beach only to betray him by stabbing him in the back. Pretending to be fatally wounded, Waller collapses face-first on the sandy shore, struggling to remain still as the waves lap against his face.

In an Instagram post, Waller clarified that his song was an attempt to portray the situation from an alternate perspective, revealing that the entire project took three months to bring to light.

Meanwhile, Plum has been in great form for the 4-1 Aces, boasting a strong season start with an average of 18.6 points and 5.6 assists per game, marking her career's best so far.

Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum's Relationship Timeline

Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller, a WNBA star and an NFL tight end, respectively, got married in March 2023. Here is a detailed timeline of their relationship:

2021:

Darren Waller attended some of Kelsey Plum's WNBA games, but they kept their relationship private.

2022:

The couple began making public appearances, leading to speculation about their relationship.

They attended various events together, including an All Elite Wrestling match and the 50th anniversary of the Title IX event.

January 22, 2023:

Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller applied for their marriage license in Clark County, Nevada. This was the first official public record of their relationship, as they had kept it private until then.

March 4, 2023:

Darren Waller was traded to the New York Giants, causing speculation about the impact on their relationship.

The couple got married on March 4, 2023, just over a month after applying for the license. However, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels accidentally leaked their wedding date.

Despite the leak, Plum and Waller had not publicly confirmed their relationship before the marriage.

They had been spotted together at various events in 2022, including WNBA games, an All Elite Wrestling match, and the inaugural IX Awards.

However, they never officially acknowledged they were a couple until they tied the knot.

December 2023:

Kelsey Plum spoke about her long-distance marriage with Darren Waller, emphasizing the importance of faith and teamwork.

At the time, Waller had been traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Giants in March 2023, causing the couple to live across the country from each other. Plum acknowledged that the setup was "not ideal."

January 2024:

Darren Waller shared a TikTok post that sparked rumors about their relationship issues. His viral TikTok posts, which included a dance to a sad breakup song and another captioned "When yo girl about to leave you," sparked speculation about the state of their relationship.

Despite his claims that the posts were just a joke, fans wondered about the true nature of their marriage.

April 23, 2024:

Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller filed for divorce on April 23, 2024, in Clark County, Nevada. They were married for approximately one year, having tied the knot in March 2023. The exact reasons for their divorce are not publicly disclosed.

However, Kelsey Plum expressed her sadness and gratitude for her life in a social media post, stating she had "walked through fire" for her husband but now it was time to move on.

April 24, 2024:

Kelsey Plum shared a message on Instagram Stories confirming the divorce, stating she is "devastated" and will continue to choose joy despite the pain.

