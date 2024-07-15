Watch: Dave Portnoy Slams Haters Who Said He Has Toupee By Pulling His Hair

Barstool’s President is back at his old antics. But this time the thing he was fighting over is different. Normally, we find him making controversial statements about other celebrities. This time he had some words for all the haters.

Portnoy was told by a fan that he wore a toupee and his hair was not real. For this Barstool president live went on pulling his hair showing haters his hair is the real deal. It is not a toupee.

Dave Portnoy said, “What do you mean toupee? What are you people talking about? Toupee! F*ck You Toupee”



Dave Portnoy recently had a hair transplant

Some people are hesitant to discuss getting a hair transplant. They may like to keep the situation hidden, but not Dave Portnoy. Instead, the Barstool Sports founder is fully open about having undergone the treatment.

In fact, in his characteristic style, Dave doesn't leave any details to the imagination as he shares his experience with hair loss and regeneration due to Leonard Hair Transplant Associates in New England.

Dave is bold enough on the Hair Dr. website to offer images and a story about his choice to have a hair transplant.

The controversial character, who has made headlines for battling with restaurant owners, chose to have the operation to "grow his trademark surfer hair'" back.

According to the source, Dave has openly discussed losing his hair since 2017, and after undergoing surgical regrowth, he informed his social media followers, “Big news, I had hair transplant surgery today. You’re not going to have that bald spot to kick around anymore.”

Advertisement

Dave Portnoy spotted at Saratoga

Portnoy, better known as El Presidente, conducts the world-famous "One Bite" pizza review. Most significantly, Dave Portnoy is a father to Famous Miss Peaches, a young Pitbull he rescued earlier this year.

During the epidemic, Dave Portnoy founded the Barstool Fund, which has raised over $41 million for suffering companies throughout America. One of these firms is located right here in Saratoga Springs, New York. Portnoy began his weekend at the Parting Glass Pub, which he helped preserve.





Saratoga Race Course's 2024 season has begun, and the city will experience an influx of racing fans, visitors, and celebrities over the summer months. Dave Portnoy arrived in town, and his first trip was the Parting Glass Pub on Lake Avenue.

In the spring of 2023, ESPN Radio 104.5 Dave Portnoy has recently acquired a property in Saratoga, according to the Team. Portnoy's Saratoga location is trackside, on the Oklahoma Training Track, on 5th Avenue. This is the same street where renowned chef Bobby Flay formerly had a house.

Advertisement

Also Read: Dave Portnoy Claims Settling Donald Trump vs Joe Biden Debate on Golf Course ‘Only Way’ and Cancel Election