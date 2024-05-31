Watch: Dereck Lively Has Priceless Reaction to Luka Doncic After He Tried Giving Him His WCF MVP Trophy

Luka Dončić spearheaded the Dallas Mavericks' triumphant 124-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves propelling them into his career's maiden NBA Finals.

This decisive victory at the Western Conference finals concluded the series at 4-1, marking the Mavericks' third opportunity in franchise history to make a run at the NBA Finals where they will face Boston.

Topping off this momentous achievement for Luka was garnering the first MVP award of his NBA journey, being recognized as the Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP.

Given that this award is only three years into inception, Dončić's winning it was hardly a matter for debate.

In a post-match instance, an elated Luka was spotted generously offering his MVP trophy to his teammate, Dereck Lively II, who graciously declined the gesture.

Lively expressed his admiration for Dončić's achievement but insisted on not taking any credit for it.

Adding to the excitement, Luka is now allowed to gun for a more eminent MVP award in the forthcoming Finals. Despite the Boston Celtics being projected favorites to kick off the series, Dončić's exceptional talent posits him as the probable overall Finals MVP winner.

Should the Mavericks seal their dream season, Dončić is well-poised to effortlessly clinch the Bill Russell trophy.

However, the most coveted prize they seek is the Larry O’Brien trophy.

The Mavericks standing on the brink of their second championship in franchise history speaks volumes of their formidable potential, and with Luka Dončić steering the ship, they're in an ideal position to accomplish just that.

Luka Dončić's Historic Performance Leads Mavericks to Western Conference Finals

The Dallas Mavericks showcased their resilience in a commanding 124-103 victory over the Timberwolves, bouncing back from a Game 4 defeat. Led by Luka Doncic's stellar performance, the Mavericks dominated the game, with Doncic scoring 36 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out five assists.

His remarkable shooting included 14 successful attempts out of 22, including 6 three-pointers out of 10.

Doncic's impressive performance in Game 5 came hot on the heels of a triple-double in the previous game where he accomplished 28 points, 15 rebounds, and assists. Despite the loss in Game 4, it wasn't due to Doncic's effort.

Kyrie Irving, Doncic's significant teammate, had his least scoring, but he bounced back with 36 points in Game 5 to close the Western Conference Finals with a win for the Mavericks.

Throughout the series against Minnesota, Doncic remained at the top of his game, averaging 32.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 9.6 rebounds.

His unforgettable moment was in Game 2, where his closing-seconds step-back 3-pointer against Rudy Gobert took the Mavericks ahead, eventually winning the game and leading 2-0 in the series.

Doncic has shown a history of clutch and excellent playoff performances, and he has an ideal teammate in Irving. He also made history as only the sixth player to lead his team in points, rebounds, and assists to reach the NBA Finals.

Predictably, Doncic was declared the MVP of the Western Conference Finals. Doncic steered the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals in the following year after their first two series wins, falling ultimately to the Golden State Warriors.

Despite the series loss to the Warriors, Doncic maintained impressive stats of 32, 9.2, and 6.0, contributing to their continued reign.

