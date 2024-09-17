Watch: Derrick White Punched in the Head During Colorado Football Game in Fort Collins

Celtics guard Derrick White found himself at the center of an altercation during Saturday's college football game between Colorado and Colorado State in Fort Collins. The incident, which gained attention after TMZ Sports released footage on Monday, involved a fan striking White in the head, resulting in a brief skirmish.

The video shows a fan using the back of his fist to strike White in the head, causing White's hat to be knocked off. According to TMZ, White, who was present as a Colorado alum supporting his alma mater, exchanged words with the fan but refrained from retaliating, being restrained during the confrontation.

Law enforcement reportedly intervened to de-escalate the situation, and White left the scene without further incident. Notably, TMZ stated that no police report was filed following the altercation. White, who played for Colorado from 2015-2017, was ultimately able to witness Colorado secure a 28-9 victory at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.

The altercation occurred during an eventful summer for White, who played a significant role in the Celtics' 18th championship in June. His contributions led to a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension signed on July 1, following which he went on to win a gold medal for Team USA in August.

As the NBA season approaches, White and the Celtics will soon return to Boston to prepare for the upcoming 2024-25 season, aiming to defend their title.

In response to this regrettable incident, Derrick White is undoubtedly keen to shift his focus back to his professional basketball career, especially as the Boston Celtics aim to secure successive NBA championship victories, a feat not achieved since the Golden State Warriors in 2018.

Amidst a roster featuring superstar players such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White has been acknowledged by many as the unsung hero of the Celtics. His adaptability and versatility make him an invaluable asset, equally capable of excelling as a scorer, defender, facilitator, or a relentless hustler.

Moreover, his impressive shooting percentages of 46.1% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc highlight his scoring efficiency. Notably, White's value extends beyond his offensive capabilities; as described by former podcaster and current Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick, White is a low-maintenance player who competes fiercely on both ends of the court, making significant contributions that may not always be reflected on the stat sheet.

This ability has earned White recognition as one of the best role players in the league and a spot on the star-studded 2024 USA Basketball team.