Watch: DeShaun Foster Goes Viral for Awkward Press Conference After Disastrous Opening Statement As UCLA Head Coach

DeShaun Foster, UCLA football's new head coach, has gone viral on social media after giving a catastrophic opening statement during the team's first media day. The ceremony was UCLA's official presentation to the rest of the league, but Foster's opening remarks perplexed many participants.

DeShaun Foster’s ‘excitement’ ruined the opening statement

Deshaun Foster, UCLA's first-year head football coach, appeared at Big Ten media day on Wednesday and made his formal debut as Chip Kelly's replacement in front of the league in Indianapolis.



Foster, who is in his first season as head coach at UCLA, appeared unprepared as he took the platform. The first-year UCLA head coach began his presentation at the conference's media days with an uncomfortable and inconsistent opening speech that included pauses, a start-and-stop cadence, and nervous laughs.



He mentioned UCLA entering the Big Ten, then ran off the school's accomplishments (123 national titles) before pausing and appearing to have nowhere further to go.

DeShaun said, "I'm delighted to be a part of this fantastic conference. Finally, combining two outstanding emblems, UCLA and the Big Ten, we are a school that has won 123 titles. As a result, our presence at this conference makes sense. Football-wise, we're just thrilled. I am sure you don't know much about UCLA's football program, but we are in Los Angeles. It's us vs. USC."

Following this speech, there was an awkward silence for approximately 20 seconds until Foster continued, "I'm just basically excited; that's it." It rapidly grabbed the attention of the Internet, which accomplished what you'd expect. Fans insulted him and laughed at him after the video went viral.

Although it wasn't entirely his fault, Foster is an emotional man who just messed up on the big day. Back when Foster was presented as the Bruins' head coach in February, he also burst into tears and struggled with emotions at his news conference.

DeShaun Foster is yet to have his media training

It just wasn't his day, and the opening speech Wednesday that many UCLA Bruin supporters were hoping would get them going was far from what they expected. However, he is a first-time head coach, and his first speech is not very crucial in the long term.

Foster is a first-time head coach who took over the Bruins' program on February 12. Foster is still working on his media training. Above all, his CV is good, and he will undoubtedly provide the necessary enthusiasm and culture to a football team that is starving for it. Especially now that the Big Ten has numerous powerhouses, it will be much more difficult to be successful in terms of win-loss records.

Foster, a UCLA alumni and member of the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame, served as associate head coach in 2023 and was nominated for the Broyles Award in 2022, which is presented to college football's finest assistant coach. The Bruins' season begins on Saturday, August 31, at 4:30 p.m. PT, when they travel to Honolulu to play Hawaii.