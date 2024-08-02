WATCH: Devin Booker Goes Viral for THIS Touching Gesture After Spotting Suns Fan With His Jersey in Paris

Devin Booker had a chance encounter with one of his superfans in Paris. The star guard of Team USA came across a Suns fan proudly sporting his Phoenix Suns jersey in the bustling city.

Booker took the chance to connect with the fan, capturing the heartwarming encounter on video. Expressing delight in meeting an international supporter, he went a step further by gifting the fan a pair of his Nike Book 1 signature shoes after inquiring about his shoe size.

Booker couldn’t hold the joy of finding someone from the other country altogether rocking his beautiful purple jersey as he exclaimed, “My boy reppin out here. It's called right place right time.”

However, the video of the encounter quickly went viral, as DBook requested his fan to wear the gifted shoes right at the moment which later proceeded with clicking pictures. For the fortunate fan, this unexpected interaction with his idol will undoubtedly be an unforgettable experience.

Booker’s Instagram live sessions seem to spread smiles at the city of lights as he was seen distributing his signed signature shoes in the streets.

Also, if you find yourself in Paris, be sure to follow Devin Booker on Instagram for a chance to win a complimentary pair of Book 1s.

Devin Booker will be sharing his Paris explorations through live streams on Instagram during his free time. During these live sessions, he will disclose his whereabouts and gift free pairs of his Nike Book 1 sneakers in the upcoming ‘Python’ colorway to his most dedicated fans who closely follow his activities.

Advertisement

Recently, he concluded a live stream by giving away several pairs to young basketball players, even autographing a pair for a fan who already had his own in their gym bag.

This giveaway initiative in Paris mirrors his strategy during the launch of his Book 1 sneakers at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, where he hid autographed pairs at undisclosed locations revealed on his Instagram Stories, resulting in two lucky fans receiving the exclusive shoes.

The Nike Book 1 “Python” made its debut among basketball players at Nike’s NY vs. NY event. The sneakers are set to be released to the public on September 12, 2024, priced at $150. However, if you happen to be in Paris, there's a chance to snag a pair for free by following Devin Booker on Instagram for updates on his Parisian escapades.

Also Read: Watch: When Katie Ledecky Played an Adorable Game of Peak-a-Boo With NBA Legend Michael Jordan