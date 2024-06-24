Watch: Dirk Nowitzki Raps Whole Verse From Shaquille O’Neal’s 1993 Hit Song What’s Up Doc?

During a recent appearance on Shaquille O'Neal's podcast, "The Big Podcast," Dirk Nowitzki showcased his admiration for the basketball legend not just on the court, but in the realm of rap music as well. The former NBA star from Germany surprised O'Neal by flawlessly rapping every word of O'Neal's cameo verse from the 1993 hit "What's Up Doc" by the Fu Schnickens.

Nowitzki's deep appreciation for the track was evident as he enthusiastically showed off his lyrical prowess, impressing O'Neal who could not contain his laughter throughout the performance.

Interestingly, Shaquille O'Neal himself was taken aback by Nowitzki's rap skills, jokingly suggesting that the German forward should delve deeper into the world of rap if he truly aimed to mimic O'Neal. O'Neal, known for his dual prowess in both basketball and music, has released multiple albums and remains a prominent figure in the rap industry.

The unique bond between the two Hall of Famers extends beyond the basketball court, with Nowitzki acknowledging O'Neal's influence during his formative years as a basketball player and rap aficionado. The mutual respect and admiration between these two legendary athletes serve as a testament to the enduring impact of their shared passions for both sports and music.

Also Read: Stephen A Smith Fires Back at Dez Bryant Over Angel Reese Criticism: ‘You Stop Your BS’

Advertisement

Shaquille O'Neal recounted missed team up opportunity with Dirk Nowitzki

Shaquille O'Neal, widely regarded as one of the greatest centers in NBA history, reminisced on a missed opportunity to team up with Dirk Nowitzki, one of the most iconic power forwards to play the game. The potential collaboration between these two basketball legends in 2004 had the potential to create an unparalleled frontcourt duo that could have reshaped the NBA landscape.

Shaq disclosed this revelation on a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, where Dirk Nowitzki made a guest appearance, adding an element of nostalgia and what-could-have-been to their conversation.

Following a tumultuous 2004 NBA Finals loss and a strained relationship with teammate Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal found himself seeking a fresh start. Eager to depart from the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaq explored the possibility of joining forces with Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas.

Despite reaching out to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and advocating for a trade, the Lakers' reluctance to deal with a Western Conference rival ultimately thwarted Shaq's hopes of donning a Mavericks jersey. In a candid moment on the podcast, Shaq's genuine affection for Dallas shone through as he expressed his fondness for the city, reflecting on what could have been a remarkable chapter in his storied career.

Advertisement

Also Read: Angel Reese Wins Hearts With THIS Gesture After First WNBA Win Over Caitlin Clark at Fever vs Sky